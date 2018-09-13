The Orchard Buys Katherine Waterston Thriller ‘State Like Sleep’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Brent Lang

CREDIT: Sabrina Lantos

The Orchard has nabbed North American rights to “State Like Sleep,” a dreamlike thriller that turned heads with its premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

“State Like Sleep” is the feature directing debut of Meredith Danluck, who also wrote the script. It stars Katherine Waterston of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” fame, as well as Oscar-nominee Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Michael Huisman, and Mary Kay Place. The Orchard will release “State Like Sleep” theatrically and across digital platforms this winter.

The film centers on an American photographer (Waterston) who returns to Brussels a year after her husband’s death. While trying to come to terms with her grief, she unearths troubling information about her husband’s final days. To solve the mystery she plunges into the city’s underground club scene.

“’State Like Sleep’ is a compelling, visually-engaging mystery that takes audiences down a rabbit hole of self-discovery,” said Paul Davidson, EVP, Film and TV at The Orchard. “We’re honored that Meredith has entrusted her directorial debut with The Orchard.”

The film was developed at the Sundance Institute’s Directors and Screenwriters Labs. Danluck previously directed two feature documentary films, “The Ride” for Vice Films and “Art Hard” for the ANTHROPOLOGist.

Danluck is represented by ICM Partners. The deal was negotiated between The Orchard’s Danielle DiGiacomo and ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers. The pact was closed at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The Orchard has been active on the acquisitions front, picking up the rights to the Jesse Eisenberg drama “The Hummingbird Project” out of Toronto. The indie label also recently released Bart Layton’s true-crime thriller “American Animals” and Jeremiah Zagar’s “We the Animals.”

