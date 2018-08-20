Toronto: A24 Nabs Julianne Moore Film ‘Gloria Bell’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A24 has acquired U.S. rights to “Gloria Bell” from FilmNation Entertainment and is planning a spring 2019 release, Variety has learned.

The deal comes in advance of the film’s world premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival. It had been expected to be one of the hotter titles available at the Canadian film gathering.

The film stars Julianne Moore and John Turturro. It is an English-language remake of Chilean director Sebastián Lelio’s 2013 breakout feature film “Gloria.” The plot centers on a free-spirited divorcée (Moore) who spends her days at a straight-laced office job and her nights on the dance floors of various Los Angeles clubs. After meeting Arnold (Turturro) on a night out, she finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance.

A24 has built a reputation for backing edgy, auteur-driven fare. The indie studio nabbed the Oscar for best picture for 2016’s “Moonlight,” and has also scored with the likes of “Lady Bird,” “Ex Machina,” and “Room.”

"I really admire the films that A24 has championed," Lelio said in a statement. "The company is strong and daring, which I think matches beautifully Gloria Bell's attitude about life."

Lelio just won the Oscar for best foreign film for his critically adored “A Fantastic Woman.” He also recently directed 2018’s “Disobedience,” a drama about two Orthodox Jewish women who fall in love. Moore next appears in the remake of the Danish film “After the Wedding” and opposite Amy Adams in the thriller “The Woman in the Window.” Turturro’s upcoming credits include the mini-series “The Name of the Rose.”

Along with Moore and Turturro, the “Gloria Bell” cast includes Brad Garrett, Rita Wilson, and Michael Cera.

About the acquisition, A24 said, “Lelio has made a completely heartwarming and winning new film, building upon his own original work while creating something fresh and universal. Julianne Moore gives one of her very best performances in the central role, creating an incredibly complex and nuanced character that the audience roots for at every turn. We are so thrilled to be working with Sebastián and Julianne and to be bringing this wonderful movie out into the world.”

Lelio produced “Gloria Bell” and wrote the screenplay in addition to directing it. Juan de Dios Larrain and Pablo Larrain also produced the picture for Fabula. It is executive produced by Moore, Shea Kammer, Rocio Jadue, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Milan Popelka, and Alison Cohen.

FilmNation Entertainment fully financed the film and is also handling international sales.