Indie Sales Acquires San Sebastian-Bound ‘Meteorites’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based company Indie Sales has acquired Romain Laguna’s feature debut “Meteorites” ahead of its world premiere at San Sebastian in the New Directors lineup.

Romain Laguna, who studied at La Femis and previously directed several short films, made “Meteorites” with non-professional actors.

Shot in the South of France near Laguna’s hometown Beziers, “Meteorites” stars French newcomer Zéa Duprez as Nina, a 16-year-old girl with big dreams who spends the summer between her village and the theme park where she works. Just before meeting Morad, a teenage from an Algerian family living in the nearby projects, Nina sees a meteorite falling in the sky that seems only visible to her as an omen.

“We are delighted to team-up with one of France’s most interesting young directors on this singular and surprising first film. Zéa Duprez is going to catch more than one viewer, she’s radiant,” said Martin Gondre, Indie Sales’s festivals and marketing manager. The exec added that the film was in a naturalistic way while weaving fantasy elements.

The film was produced by Charles Philippe and Lucile Ric at Paris-based Les films du clan. “We are thrilled to team-up with Indie Sales’ young and dynamic team who believed in the film since the beginning of the adventure,” said the pair.

“Meteorites” marks the second feature film produced by Les Films du clan after Léa Frédéval’s “Les Affamés.”

Indie Sales will be attending Venice with Claire Burger’s “Simply Love” which is set for Venice Days and Sameh Zoabi’s “Tel Aviv on Fire” set for the Horizons section.

