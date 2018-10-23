You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AFM: FilmNation Boards Gloria Steinem Biopic With Julianne Moore (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Julianne Moore
CREDIT: Michelle Quance/Variety/Shutterstock

FilmNation Entertainment will sell international rights to “In the Glorias: A Life on the Road,” Variety has learned.

The film is based on the memoir of feminist icon Gloria Steinem. Beyond its source material, the movie has some impressive pedigree. It is directed by Julie Taymor, the visionary director of Broadway’s “The Lion King” and such films as “Frida” and “Across the Universe.” “In the Glorias: A Life on the Road” will star Oscar-winner Julianne Moore (“Still Alice”) as Steinem. Alicia Vikander, an Academy Award winner for “The Danish Girl,” is in negotiations to join the cast.

The movie will follow Steinem’s journey to become a crusader for equal rights and her groundbreaking work as a journalist and activist. The Ms. magazine founder’s story takes on added resonance given the impact that the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements have had on Hollywood and the rest of the world over the last year.

FilmNation will sell foreign rights to the movie at this year’s American Film Market in Santa Monica. The script is already out to buyers and the film looks to be one of the hotter projects to hit the market. AFM kicks off on Oct. 31. Endeavor Content will handle U.S. rights to the film.

Taymor wrote the script with Sarah Ruhl, a playwright whose work includes “In the Next Room (or the Vibrator Play)” and “Eurydice.” Steinem’s memoir is entitled “My Life On The Road.” Page Fifty-Four Pictures’ Alex Saks is producing with Taymor and Lynn Hendee. Gloria Steinem is executive producing alongside Amy Richards. Principal photography begins in January in Savannah, Georgia.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuarón on the Painful and Poetic Backstory Behind 'Roma'

    FilmNation Entertainment will sell international rights to “In the Glorias: A Life on the Road,” Variety has learned. The film is based on the memoir of feminist icon Gloria Steinem. Beyond its source material, the movie has some impressive pedigree. It is directed by Julie Taymor, the visionary director of Broadway’s “The Lion King” and […]

  • Julianne Moore

    AFM: FilmNation Boards Gloria Steinem Biopic With Julianne Moore (EXCLUSIVE)

    FilmNation Entertainment will sell international rights to “In the Glorias: A Life on the Road,” Variety has learned. The film is based on the memoir of feminist icon Gloria Steinem. Beyond its source material, the movie has some impressive pedigree. It is directed by Julie Taymor, the visionary director of Broadway’s “The Lion King” and […]

  • Joan Chen attends the season premiere

    Singapore Film Festival to Focus on Asian Diversity

    FilmNation Entertainment will sell international rights to “In the Glorias: A Life on the Road,” Variety has learned. The film is based on the memoir of feminist icon Gloria Steinem. Beyond its source material, the movie has some impressive pedigree. It is directed by Julie Taymor, the visionary director of Broadway’s “The Lion King” and […]

  • 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot Moves to Vacated

    'Charlie's Angels' Reboot Moves to Vacated 'Wonder Woman 1984' Slot

    FilmNation Entertainment will sell international rights to “In the Glorias: A Life on the Road,” Variety has learned. The film is based on the memoir of feminist icon Gloria Steinem. Beyond its source material, the movie has some impressive pedigree. It is directed by Julie Taymor, the visionary director of Broadway’s “The Lion King” and […]

  • Jason Reitman

    Film News Roundup: Jason Reitman Selected for John Cassavetes Award at Denver Film Festival

    FilmNation Entertainment will sell international rights to “In the Glorias: A Life on the Road,” Variety has learned. The film is based on the memoir of feminist icon Gloria Steinem. Beyond its source material, the movie has some impressive pedigree. It is directed by Julie Taymor, the visionary director of Broadway’s “The Lion King” and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad