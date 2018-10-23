AFM: FilmNation Boards Gloria Steinem Biopic With Julianne Moore (EXCLUSIVE)

FilmNation Entertainment will sell international rights to “In the Glorias: A Life on the Road,” Variety has learned.

The film is based on the memoir of feminist icon Gloria Steinem. Beyond its source material, the movie has some impressive pedigree. It is directed by Julie Taymor, the visionary director of Broadway’s “The Lion King” and such films as “Frida” and “Across the Universe.” “In the Glorias: A Life on the Road” will star Oscar-winner Julianne Moore (“Still Alice”) as Steinem. Alicia Vikander, an Academy Award winner for “The Danish Girl,” is in negotiations to join the cast.

The movie will follow Steinem’s journey to become a crusader for equal rights and her groundbreaking work as a journalist and activist. The Ms. magazine founder’s story takes on added resonance given the impact that the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements have had on Hollywood and the rest of the world over the last year.

FilmNation will sell foreign rights to the movie at this year’s American Film Market in Santa Monica. The script is already out to buyers and the film looks to be one of the hotter projects to hit the market. AFM kicks off on Oct. 31. Endeavor Content will handle U.S. rights to the film.

Taymor wrote the script with Sarah Ruhl, a playwright whose work includes “In the Next Room (or the Vibrator Play)” and “Eurydice.” Steinem’s memoir is entitled “My Life On The Road.” Page Fifty-Four Pictures’ Alex Saks is producing with Taymor and Lynn Hendee. Gloria Steinem is executive producing alongside Amy Richards. Principal photography begins in January in Savannah, Georgia.