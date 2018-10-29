You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dev Patel Making Directorial Debut With ‘Monkey Man’

By
Brent Lang

Dev Patel
Dev Patel will make his directorial debut with “Monkey Man.” The “Slumdog Millionaire” star will also act in the revenge thriller, which is being presented to buyers at this year’s American Film Market.

“Monkey Man” centers on the Kid (Patel) who emerges from prison to grapple with a world marred by, in the words of the log line, “corporate greed and eroding spiritual values.” Unclear how that works out and the release announcing the project was slim on plot details beyond saying that the film is set in modern day India but also deals with mythology.

Patel, an Oscar nominee for “Lion,” co-wrote the script with Paul Angunawela and John Collee Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales. Basil Iwanyk of Thunder Road is producing along with Xeitgeist’s Joe Thomas, Samarth Sahni, and Patel. Chung-hoon Chung (“It”) will serve as director of photography, with production set to start in spring of 2019 in Mumbai. 87Eleven, known for orchestrating the high energy fight sequences in “Atomic Blonde” and “John Wick,” will choreograph and design the film’s action scenes.

Pate upcoming films include “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and “Hotel Mumbai.” He is repped by WME, Magnolia, Curtis Brown Group and Jamie Feldman.

AFM will take place in Santa Monica from Oct 31, 2018 to Nov 7, 2018.

