You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Producers Seek to Become the Engine That Powers Storytellers, AFM Panel Finds

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: AFM

Amid the blur of technological change, producers at the American Film Market are seeking to become an all-encompassing destination for storytellers.

That was the prevailing sentiment that emerged Friday the panel titled the Producer and Financier Perspective at the Fairmont Hotel that drew an audience of some 500-plus. Variety‘s Asia editor Patrick Frater moderated the 45-minute session.

“We are thinking about how to be a platform for storytellers,” said Milan Popelko, chief operating officer of FilmNation. “As the lines between different forms of content bleed — the idea for us is to be a destination for storytellers. And we become an engine that powers those stories.”

He also said that the proliferation of platforms has made actors and directors less available to work on feature films.

“The biggest risk today is seeing something going on and not doing anything about it,” Popelko added. “You have to treat every film like it’s your only film; otherwise, you’re going to be out of business.”

John Friedberg, STX’s president of international sales, concurred and asserted that companies need to constantly figure out what consumers are going to want. SVOD platforms such as Hulu allow STX to operate in multiple areas on such projects as the “UglyDolls” animated movie.

“We have to continuously ask ourselves what the future is going to look like,” he said. “Consumers today are so fast, and you have to find multiple ways to tell your story. We’re always looking for stories that can connect with audiences around the world.”

Arianne Fraser, CEO of Hughland Film Group, said that sales agents remain a key component of the indie business because producers need to know specific forecasts of each territory — even amid Netflix’s penchant for worldwide rights deals. “Sales agents are incredibly important,” she added.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • AFM: Producers Seeking to Become the

    Producers Seek to Become the Engine That Powers Storytellers, AFM Panel Finds

    Amid the blur of technological change, producers at the American Film Market are seeking to become an all-encompassing destination for storytellers. That was the prevailing sentiment that emerged Friday the panel titled the Producer and Financier Perspective at the Fairmont Hotel that drew an audience of some 500-plus. Variety‘s Asia editor Patrick Frater moderated the […]

  • Family First

    Film Review: 'Family First'

    Amid the blur of technological change, producers at the American Film Market are seeking to become an all-encompassing destination for storytellers. That was the prevailing sentiment that emerged Friday the panel titled the Producer and Financier Perspective at the Fairmont Hotel that drew an audience of some 500-plus. Variety‘s Asia editor Patrick Frater moderated the […]

  • O_163_wem_1360_comp_v003_01,1159 2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee

    How 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Recreated 1985's Live Aid

    Amid the blur of technological change, producers at the American Film Market are seeking to become an all-encompassing destination for storytellers. That was the prevailing sentiment that emerged Friday the panel titled the Producer and Financier Perspective at the Fairmont Hotel that drew an audience of some 500-plus. Variety‘s Asia editor Patrick Frater moderated the […]

  • Oprah Winfrey Steven Spielberg

    Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey Team Up for 'The Color Purple' Movie Musical

    Amid the blur of technological change, producers at the American Film Market are seeking to become an all-encompassing destination for storytellers. That was the prevailing sentiment that emerged Friday the panel titled the Producer and Financier Perspective at the Fairmont Hotel that drew an audience of some 500-plus. Variety‘s Asia editor Patrick Frater moderated the […]

  • Charles Rivkin, Jean Prewitt Stress Piracy

    Charles Rivkin, Jean Prewitt Stress Piracy Prevention at American Film Market

    Amid the blur of technological change, producers at the American Film Market are seeking to become an all-encompassing destination for storytellers. That was the prevailing sentiment that emerged Friday the panel titled the Producer and Financier Perspective at the Fairmont Hotel that drew an audience of some 500-plus. Variety‘s Asia editor Patrick Frater moderated the […]

  • Monkees "Head"

    A Pair of Monkees Puzzle Over Their Own 'Head' Trip at 50th Anniversary Screening

    Amid the blur of technological change, producers at the American Film Market are seeking to become an all-encompassing destination for storytellers. That was the prevailing sentiment that emerged Friday the panel titled the Producer and Financier Perspective at the Fairmont Hotel that drew an audience of some 500-plus. Variety‘s Asia editor Patrick Frater moderated the […]

  • DF-10956_R – Gwilym Lee (Brian May) and

    'Bohemian Rhapsody' to Be the Box Office Champion With $43 Million

    Amid the blur of technological change, producers at the American Film Market are seeking to become an all-encompassing destination for storytellers. That was the prevailing sentiment that emerged Friday the panel titled the Producer and Financier Perspective at the Fairmont Hotel that drew an audience of some 500-plus. Variety‘s Asia editor Patrick Frater moderated the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad