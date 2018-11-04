You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AFM: Dean Devlin’s Electric Buys ‘Say My Name,’ ‘Robin: Watch for Wishes’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dean Devlin
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment has acquired the worldwide rights to the romantic comedy “Say My Name” and “Robin: Watch for Wishes.”

The Los Angeles-based media production company, led by Devlin, Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan, is taking on worldwide sales and domestic distribution.

“Say My Name,” written by Deborah Frances-White, revolves around a one-night stand that gets interrupted by a robbery. Two complete strangers, played by Lisa Brenner and Nick Blood, are forced to navigate the seedy underbelly of a sleepy Welsh isle in order to get back their stolen property.

The film won best Welsh feature at the Cardiff International Film Festival, best actor (Nick Blood), best actress (Lisa Brenner) and best feature film at the London Independent Film Awards.

“Robin: Watch for Wishes” follows a father who discovers the secret bucket list of his terminally ill son. The two abscond from the hospital to experience a father-son adventure in South Africa and fulfill the boy‘s greatest wishes as the police pursue the father for kidnapping. The film, co-written and co-directed by Kevin Schmutzler and Toby Schmutzler, was filmed in Germany and South Africa and stars Jeff Burrell and Aiden Flowers.

“These films are exactly the types of films that Electric Entertainment is passionate about,” Devlin said. “Strong original stories with compelling characters. We believe these are universally powerful films that can move audiences all over the world.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Dean Devlin

    AFM: Dean Devlin's Electric Buys 'Say My Name,' 'Robin: Watch for Wishes'

    Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment has acquired the worldwide rights to the romantic comedy “Say My Name” and “Robin: Watch for Wishes.” The Los Angeles-based media production company, led by Devlin, Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan, is taking on worldwide sales and domestic distribution. “Say My Name,” written by Deborah Frances-White, revolves around a one-night stand […]

  • Lena Headey on ‘The Flood’; ‘Maybe

    Lena Headey on Immigration Drama ‘The Flood’: ‘Maybe it Will Grow a Bit More Compassion’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment has acquired the worldwide rights to the romantic comedy “Say My Name” and “Robin: Watch for Wishes.” The Los Angeles-based media production company, led by Devlin, Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan, is taking on worldwide sales and domestic distribution. “Say My Name,” written by Deborah Frances-White, revolves around a one-night stand […]

  • ROMA

    SCAD Savannah Film Fest Prizes 'Tomorrow,' 'Human Element'

    Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment has acquired the worldwide rights to the romantic comedy “Say My Name” and “Robin: Watch for Wishes.” The Los Angeles-based media production company, led by Devlin, Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan, is taking on worldwide sales and domestic distribution. “Say My Name,” written by Deborah Frances-White, revolves around a one-night stand […]

  • The Poet

    Tokyo Film Review: ‘The Poet’

    Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment has acquired the worldwide rights to the romantic comedy “Say My Name” and “Robin: Watch for Wishes.” The Los Angeles-based media production company, led by Devlin, Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan, is taking on worldwide sales and domestic distribution. “Say My Name,” written by Deborah Frances-White, revolves around a one-night stand […]

  • DF-11915_R2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May),

    Rock Biopics: Why the Bar Is So High for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (Column)

    Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment has acquired the worldwide rights to the romantic comedy “Say My Name” and “Robin: Watch for Wishes.” The Los Angeles-based media production company, led by Devlin, Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan, is taking on worldwide sales and domestic distribution. “Say My Name,” written by Deborah Frances-White, revolves around a one-night stand […]

  • Orca or killer whale (Orcinus orca),

    Steven Quale Directing Shark Thriller 'Alphas' for Voltage Pictures

    Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment has acquired the worldwide rights to the romantic comedy “Say My Name” and “Robin: Watch for Wishes.” The Los Angeles-based media production company, led by Devlin, Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan, is taking on worldwide sales and domestic distribution. “Say My Name,” written by Deborah Frances-White, revolves around a one-night stand […]

  • 'Carga' To Be Released in North

    Breaking Glass Pictures Acquires North American Rights to 'Carga' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment has acquired the worldwide rights to the romantic comedy “Say My Name” and “Robin: Watch for Wishes.” The Los Angeles-based media production company, led by Devlin, Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan, is taking on worldwide sales and domestic distribution. “Say My Name,” written by Deborah Frances-White, revolves around a one-night stand […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad