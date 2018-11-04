AFM: Dean Devlin’s Electric Buys ‘Say My Name,’ ‘Robin: Watch for Wishes’

Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment has acquired the worldwide rights to the romantic comedy “Say My Name” and “Robin: Watch for Wishes.”

The Los Angeles-based media production company, led by Devlin, Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan, is taking on worldwide sales and domestic distribution.

“Say My Name,” written by Deborah Frances-White, revolves around a one-night stand that gets interrupted by a robbery. Two complete strangers, played by Lisa Brenner and Nick Blood, are forced to navigate the seedy underbelly of a sleepy Welsh isle in order to get back their stolen property.

The film won best Welsh feature at the Cardiff International Film Festival, best actor (Nick Blood), best actress (Lisa Brenner) and best feature film at the London Independent Film Awards.

“Robin: Watch for Wishes” follows a father who discovers the secret bucket list of his terminally ill son. The two abscond from the hospital to experience a father-son adventure in South Africa and fulfill the boy‘s greatest wishes as the police pursue the father for kidnapping. The film, co-written and co-directed by Kevin Schmutzler and Toby Schmutzler, was filmed in Germany and South Africa and stars Jeff Burrell and Aiden Flowers.

“These films are exactly the types of films that Electric Entertainment is passionate about,” Devlin said. “Strong original stories with compelling characters. We believe these are universally powerful films that can move audiences all over the world.”