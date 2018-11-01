You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

A24 Buys Alexander Skarsgard-Nat Wolff Military Drama ‘Kill Team’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

A24 has acquired the North American rights to military drama “The Kill Team,” starring Alexander Skarsgard, Nat Wolff and Rob Morrow.

The deal was announced Thursday on the second day of the American Film Market in Santa Monica, Calif.

A24 is planning to release the film, written and directed by Emmy and Academy award nominee Dan Krauss, in 2019.

“The Kill Team” follows a young soldier in the US invasion of Afghanistan who witnesses other recruits killing innocent civilians and considers reporting them to higher-ups as the heavily-armed, increasingly violent platoon becomes suspicious that someone in their ranks has turned on them.

Producers are Adrián Guerra through Nostromo Pictures, together with Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner from Temple Hill Entertainment. Nostromo Pictures’ Nuira Valls and Miguel Ángel Faura are executive producers, and Ben Smith from Temple Hill is co-producer.

Krauss was nominated for Emmy and DGA Awards for his 2013 feature documentary of the same name, on which this film is based, and shortlisted for an Academy Award. Krauss was also nominated for Academy Awards for his short films “Extremis” and “The Life Of Kevin Carter.”

Skarsgard won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role on “Big Little Lies.” Wolfe starred in “Paper Towns” and “The Fault in Our Stars.” Morrow received three Golden Globe and two Emmy nominations for “Northern Exposure.”

UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance represented the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Cornerstone is selling international rights.

Krauss is represented at UTA, his manager is at Grandview, and attorneys at Lichter, Grossman, Nichols & Adler.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Alexander Skarsgard-Nat Wolff Drama 'Kill Team'

    A24 Buys Alexander Skarsgard-Nat Wolff Military Drama 'Kill Team' (EXCLUSIVE)

    A24 has acquired the North American rights to military drama “The Kill Team,” starring Alexander Skarsgard, Nat Wolff and Rob Morrow. The deal was announced Thursday on the second day of the American Film Market in Santa Monica, Calif. A24 is planning to release the film, written and directed by Emmy and Academy award nominee Dan […]

  • The Hitman's Bodyguard

    Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson to Return for 'Hitman's Bodyguard' Sequel

    A24 has acquired the North American rights to military drama “The Kill Team,” starring Alexander Skarsgard, Nat Wolff and Rob Morrow. The deal was announced Thursday on the second day of the American Film Market in Santa Monica, Calif. A24 is planning to release the film, written and directed by Emmy and Academy award nominee Dan […]

  • Mediaset España Launches Mediterráneo, Reinforces TV

    Mediaset España Launches Mediterráneo Brand, Reinforces TV Drama Production

    A24 has acquired the North American rights to military drama “The Kill Team,” starring Alexander Skarsgard, Nat Wolff and Rob Morrow. The deal was announced Thursday on the second day of the American Film Market in Santa Monica, Calif. A24 is planning to release the film, written and directed by Emmy and Academy award nominee Dan […]

  • 'Bernie the Dolphin 2' Heading Into

    AFM: 'Bernie the Dolphin 2' Heads Into Production

    A24 has acquired the North American rights to military drama “The Kill Team,” starring Alexander Skarsgard, Nat Wolff and Rob Morrow. The deal was announced Thursday on the second day of the American Film Market in Santa Monica, Calif. A24 is planning to release the film, written and directed by Emmy and Academy award nominee Dan […]

  • NARCOS: MEXICO

    Showrunner Eric Newman and Star Michael Peña on Making ‘Narcos: Mexico’

    A24 has acquired the North American rights to military drama “The Kill Team,” starring Alexander Skarsgard, Nat Wolff and Rob Morrow. The deal was announced Thursday on the second day of the American Film Market in Santa Monica, Calif. A24 is planning to release the film, written and directed by Emmy and Academy award nominee Dan […]

  • Kobe Bryant's Granity Unveils Slate of

    Kobe Bryant's Granity Unveils Slate of Sports-Themed Projects

    A24 has acquired the North American rights to military drama “The Kill Team,” starring Alexander Skarsgard, Nat Wolff and Rob Morrow. The deal was announced Thursday on the second day of the American Film Market in Santa Monica, Calif. A24 is planning to release the film, written and directed by Emmy and Academy award nominee Dan […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad