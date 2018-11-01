A24 Buys Alexander Skarsgard-Nat Wolff Military Drama ‘Kill Team’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A24 has acquired the North American rights to military drama “The Kill Team,” starring Alexander Skarsgard, Nat Wolff and Rob Morrow.

The deal was announced Thursday on the second day of the American Film Market in Santa Monica, Calif.

A24 is planning to release the film, written and directed by Emmy and Academy award nominee Dan Krauss, in 2019.

“The Kill Team” follows a young soldier in the US invasion of Afghanistan who witnesses other recruits killing innocent civilians and considers reporting them to higher-ups as the heavily-armed, increasingly violent platoon becomes suspicious that someone in their ranks has turned on them.

Producers are Adrián Guerra through Nostromo Pictures, together with Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner from Temple Hill Entertainment. Nostromo Pictures’ Nuira Valls and Miguel Ángel Faura are executive producers, and Ben Smith from Temple Hill is co-producer.

Krauss was nominated for Emmy and DGA Awards for his 2013 feature documentary of the same name, on which this film is based, and shortlisted for an Academy Award. Krauss was also nominated for Academy Awards for his short films “Extremis” and “The Life Of Kevin Carter.”

Skarsgard won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role on “Big Little Lies.” Wolfe starred in “Paper Towns” and “The Fault in Our Stars.” Morrow received three Golden Globe and two Emmy nominations for “Northern Exposure.”

UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance represented the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Cornerstone is selling international rights.

Krauss is represented at UTA, his manager is at Grandview, and attorneys at Lichter, Grossman, Nichols & Adler.