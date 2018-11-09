You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
InContention_Logo Created with Sketch.

Oscars: RBG Biopic ‘On the Basis of Sex’ Met With Mixed Reaction, But Zeitgeist Gives It a Boost

By
Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

Kristopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
(l to r.) Armie Hammer as Marty Ginsburg, Justin Theroux as Melvin Wulf, and Felicity Jones as Ruth Bader Ginsburg star in Mimi Leder's ON THE BASIS OF SEX, a Focus Features release.
CREDIT: Jonathan Wenk / Focus Features

After seeing Mimi Leder’s “On the Basis of Sex,” centered on Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at a screening last week, two things became apparent: the RBG drama is a crowd pleaser, and critical minds will object to its basic presentation.

Judging by reactions to last night’s AFI Fest opening night world premiere, the fissure is starting to show. “Ruth, I’m sorry, you deserve better,” one viewer tweeted. “The quintessential movie for the #MeToo era,” another chimed in. Meanwhile, both sides agree that actress Felicity Jones was the wrong casting decision to play a young Ginsburg, and that she struggles with a New York accent that ebbs and flows throughout.

My take is that the performance perfectly embodies the spirit of the character, regardless of the details, and that the film itself, although aesthetically dialed down, is by no means a cookie-cutter biopic. After all, we don’t go from cradle to cracked ribs here. Screenwriter Daniel Stiepleman, a nephew of Ginsburg’s, chose a singular frame of reference for telling this story: Denver resident Charles Moritz’s 1970 petition to the Internal Revenue Service seeking deductions for expenses paid as caretaker of his aging mother. At the time, the law ruled such protections were only afforded to women, conforming to a faux “natural order.” It was a seminal case for Ginsburg, who took it on with her husband Martin alongside the American Civil Liberties Union, and it makes a sound microcosm for the many ideas one would expect to be discussed in a movie centered on her.

Related

Within that, sure, it’s formulaic. It hits familiar beats. Though there are fun inversions, like Armie Hammer in the role of Martin, sending the “supporting spouse” trope in another direction, or in the contradictions inherent in the Moritz case. And there are fair criticisms to offer. “Though Jones and Hammer share a charming on-screen chemistry, the casting of the two stars diminishes at least one dimension of the Ginsburgs’ lifelong struggle for civil rights, presenting them as generic characters straight out of the Sears catalog or a Douglas Sirk movie, rather than members of a religious minority who would have had to contend with anti-Semitism at work and school in the 1950s and ’60s,” wrote Variety chief film critic Peter Debruge in his review.

But on the whole, the film works, and it certainly suffers no less than something like “Green Book” —which has been critically acclaimed — for navigating so safely through socio-political terrain. (Both films were financed by Participant Media.) It also obviously arrives at an interesting historical moment, when the rule of law feels threatened on a daily basis and the vital importance of the United States Supreme Court is more apparent than ever. And of course, Ginsburg herself was hospitalized early yesterday morning with three fractured ribs, sending a collective gasp throughout liberal America as the fear of a third SCOTUS appointment by the current presidential administration remains a shared nightmare.

All of that could help push the film through the awards season despite critical knocks. Jones is a contender in a lead actress race that feels particularly fluid outside the top two or three spots (more on that in next week’s column), and Hammer is a supporting actor possibility as well. Pop star Kesha’s original song from the film, “Here Comes the Change,” will also be in the mix.

Anything beyond that might be a bit of a stretch for Focus Features, which is closing AFI Fest with another female director’s film, Josie Rourke’s “Mary Queen of Scots.” But the distributor landed two unlikely best picture bids last year, and at the end of the day, “On the Basis of Sex” is a film that dovetails nicely with the zeitgeist. After all, Oscar nominations don’t happen in a vacuum. How will the nation’s temperature affect the Academy’s response to this and other films? Stay tuned.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Film

  • A group of tourists ride horses

    'Westworld' Location at Paramount Ranch Burns Down

    After seeing Mimi Leder’s “On the Basis of Sex,” centered on Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at a screening last week, two things became apparent: the RBG drama is a crowd pleaser, and critical minds will object to its basic presentation. Judging by reactions to last night’s AFI Fest opening night world premiere, the […]

  • Viggo Mortensen Apologizes For Using Racial

    Viggo Mortensen Apologizes For Using N-Word at 'Green Book' Panel

    After seeing Mimi Leder’s “On the Basis of Sex,” centered on Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at a screening last week, two things became apparent: the RBG drama is a crowd pleaser, and critical minds will object to its basic presentation. Judging by reactions to last night’s AFI Fest opening night world premiere, the […]

  • Mademoiselle de Joncquieres Review

    Netflix Acquires Toronto Title 'Mademoiselle de Joncquières' (EXCLUSIVE)

    After seeing Mimi Leder’s “On the Basis of Sex,” centered on Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at a screening last week, two things became apparent: the RBG drama is a crowd pleaser, and critical minds will object to its basic presentation. Judging by reactions to last night’s AFI Fest opening night world premiere, the […]

  • I Love You America with Sarah

    Sarah Silverman on the Importance of Being 'Influenced by the World'

    After seeing Mimi Leder’s “On the Basis of Sex,” centered on Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at a screening last week, two things became apparent: the RBG drama is a crowd pleaser, and critical minds will object to its basic presentation. Judging by reactions to last night’s AFI Fest opening night world premiere, the […]

  • DSC02824.ARW

    'A Private War' Cinematographer Helped Director Make Transition From Documentaries

    After seeing Mimi Leder’s “On the Basis of Sex,” centered on Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at a screening last week, two things became apparent: the RBG drama is a crowd pleaser, and critical minds will object to its basic presentation. Judging by reactions to last night’s AFI Fest opening night world premiere, the […]

  • Mamie Gummer Madeline Brewer

    Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer, Violet McGraw Join Thriller 'Separation'

    After seeing Mimi Leder’s “On the Basis of Sex,” centered on Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at a screening last week, two things became apparent: the RBG drama is a crowd pleaser, and critical minds will object to its basic presentation. Judging by reactions to last night’s AFI Fest opening night world premiere, the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad