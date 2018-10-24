You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
InContention_Logo Created with Sketch.

Dolly Parton and Actress Danielle Macdonald Dish on ‘Dumplin” at Special Screening

By
Jenelle Riley

Deputy Awards, Features Editor

Jenelle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dolly Parton
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Dolly Parton has livened up the Oscar trail this year with her new song “Girl in the Movies,” from the Netflix movie “Dumplin.'” Following a live performance of the song for a select industry crowd (mostly journalists and Golden Globes voters) at the Four Seasons on Monday, the recording icon stopped by a screening of the film with “Dumplin'” star Danielle Macdonald to field questions from the audience.

When told the crowd was primarily Screen Actors Guild Awards voters, Parton gestured to her trademark curves and quipped, “I took care of all my saggin’!”

Parton has previously been Oscar-nominated for “Nine to Five,” from the 1980 song of the same name, and “Travelin’ Thru,” from 2005’s “Transamerica.” This year, the original song race is shaping up to be a star-studded affair, with Warner Bros. submitting three Lady Gaga songs from “A Star is Born,” Kendrick Lamar in the mix with “Black Panther” and Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” still on the way.

“Dumplin'” is based on the book by Julie Murphy, which tells the story of Willowdean, a plus-size teenager who enters the local beauty pageant run by her mother, played by Jennifer Aniston (who also produced). In the novel, Willowdean’s late Aunt Lucy was a huge fan of Parton, and often quoted her songs and life philosophy. Parton recalled how when the book first came out, she couldn’t stop hearing about it. “I kept having all these people calling and saying, ‘There’s a book out and it’s got you all over it,'” she said. “I read it and loved it and I was really touched.”

Related

Some years later Parton got a call from Jennifer Aniston and her production company Echo Films. When asked if Parton would license some of her music for the movie, she didn’t hesitate. “I said, ‘Absolutely.’ Then they asked if I would write a theme song.” It was suggested she pair with Linda Perry, who she said she didn’t know personally, though she was a great fan of Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful,” a Perry track.

“We were just so natural together,” Parton said. “There was a rawness and a realness about us and the way we saw and felt music. So when we started writing together, it just felt so natural.”

So natural that instead of one song, Parton and Perry came up with six new tunes for the original soundtrack, which releases Nov. 30, just ahead of the film’s Dec. 7 release.

Parton even recruited Aniston and Macdonald to contribute to a song called “Push and Pull” about the film’s mother-daughter dynamic, an event that Macdonald still seemed unable to fully comprehend. “I found out the day before we were doing this so I showed up at the studio and had no idea you were going to be there,” Macdonald confessed to Parton.

Macdonald, an Australian actress who played an aspiring rapper in last year’s indie “Patti Cake$,” says it was that film that helped her land the “Dumplin'” role. “I met Jen and everyone involved and just kept having meetings until I was offered the part,” she said. “It was actually kind of intimidating not having a traditional audition for it. I knew I loved the character and wanted to play her but it was a little terrifying. If they hadn’t seen me do it … what if I’m bad?”

Asked about her own acting experiences, Parton said she’s auditioned from time to time but noted, “For movies, I can only play one thing and that’s me. I only take roles I actually feel I can be myself in. Like ‘Steel Magnolias,’ if I wasn’t a singer I’d be a beautician. ‘Nine to Five’ was different because I haven’t been a secretary.” She then brought the house down by adding, “I made a better whore in ‘Best Little Whorehouse in Texas!'”

Parton also wowed the crowd with an impromptu, a cappella rendition of “Girl in the Movies,” explaining how she was inspired to write the song for Macdonald’s character after seeing a rough cut of the film.

“Every song in the soundtrack is based on an emotion I felt while watching the movie,” Parton said. “I saw the movie and pictured her character going to the movies and how that big screen represents life. I pictured her without her Aunt Lucy, thinking about her dreams and her tears … I thought it would be a sweet little thing to write about.”

Macdonald added, “It just felt like somebody had written everything I was feeling inside at that moment and put it in a song.”

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Music

  • Dolly Parton

    Dolly Parton and Actress Danielle Macdonald Dish on 'Dumplin'' at Special Screening

    Dolly Parton has livened up the Oscar trail this year with her new song “Girl in the Movies,” from the Netflix movie “Dumplin.’” Following a live performance of the song for a select industry crowd (mostly journalists and Golden Globes voters) at the Four Seasons on Monday, the recording icon stopped by a screening of the […]

  • Sean "Diddy" Combs

    Sean 'Diddy' Combs Pledges $1 Million to Fund New School for Underserved Community

    Dolly Parton has livened up the Oscar trail this year with her new song “Girl in the Movies,” from the Netflix movie “Dumplin.’” Following a live performance of the song for a select industry crowd (mostly journalists and Golden Globes voters) at the Four Seasons on Monday, the recording icon stopped by a screening of the […]

  • Beyonce and Jay-ZBeyonce and Jay-Z in

    Beyonce and Jay-Z’s ‘On the Run II’ Tour Grosses Over $250 Million

    Dolly Parton has livened up the Oscar trail this year with her new song “Girl in the Movies,” from the Netflix movie “Dumplin.’” Following a live performance of the song for a select industry crowd (mostly journalists and Golden Globes voters) at the Four Seasons on Monday, the recording icon stopped by a screening of the […]

  • Bohemian Rhapsody

    Film Review: 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

    Dolly Parton has livened up the Oscar trail this year with her new song “Girl in the Movies,” from the Netflix movie “Dumplin.’” Following a live performance of the song for a select industry crowd (mostly journalists and Golden Globes voters) at the Four Seasons on Monday, the recording icon stopped by a screening of the […]

  • Tracy Chapman and Nicki Minaj

    Tracy Chapman Sues Nicki Minaj for Copyright Infringement

    Dolly Parton has livened up the Oscar trail this year with her new song “Girl in the Movies,” from the Netflix movie “Dumplin.’” Following a live performance of the song for a select industry crowd (mostly journalists and Golden Globes voters) at the Four Seasons on Monday, the recording icon stopped by a screening of the […]

  • ‘Teddy Pendergrass - If You Don't Know

    'Teddy Pendergrass - If You Don't Know Me' Lands at BBC, Showtime, Sky (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dolly Parton has livened up the Oscar trail this year with her new song “Girl in the Movies,” from the Netflix movie “Dumplin.’” Following a live performance of the song for a select industry crowd (mostly journalists and Golden Globes voters) at the Four Seasons on Monday, the recording icon stopped by a screening of the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad