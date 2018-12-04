×
'Black Panther,' 'A Quiet Place,' 'Atlanta' and More Selected for AFI Awards

Kristopher Tapley

CREDIT: Marvel/ FX

The American Film Institute has announced honorees for the 2018 AFI Awards, including the top 10 movies and top 10 TV programs of the year.

In addition to the 20 honorees, AFI also recognized Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” — which was not eligible for the list of American films — with a special award designated for a work of excellence outside the Institute’s criteria.

The AFI’s 10 movies of the year are:

“BlacKkKlansman”
Black Panther
“Eighth Grade”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“The Favourite”
“First Reformed”
“Green Book”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
A Quiet Place
“A Star Is Born”

Three of the films from AFI’s list have crossed the $150 million mark at the domestic box office: “Black Panther,” “A Quiet Place” and “A Star Is Born.” Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” is expected to make a similar impact during the holiday season.

The AFI’s 10 TV programs of the year are:

“The Americans”
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Atlanta
“Barry”
“Better Call Saul”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Pose”
“Succession”
“This Is Us”

This year’s top Emmys went to “Game of Thrones,” which was not eligible for this year’s AFI list, and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The AFI honorees are annually selected based on works that advance the art of the moving image, enhance the rich cultural heritage of America’s art form, inspire audiences and artists alike and make a mark on American society.

AFI Awards selections are made through a jury process where AFI Trustees, scholars, artists and critics determine the year’s most outstanding achievements and provide contextual rationales for each selection.

The selected films and television series will be honored at the 19th annual AFI Awards on Jan. 4, 2019.

