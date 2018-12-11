Oscar Predictions: ‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Could Be Music to the Academy’s Ears

So far the film awards season has largely been shaped by box office dollars from the moviegoing public and assessments from committees of critics, journalists and other professionals. The actual industry has only just begun to weigh in, starting with last week’s Annie Awards nominations announcement.

The Screen Actors Guild will add its collective voice Wednesday with a list of performance nominations, and next week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will narrow the field in nine categories with a bundle of shortlists. After the new year, other guilds and organizations representing various disciplines will join the party. But before that whirlwind takes hold, it’s high time for a stab at predicting the nominees in the Academy’s 21 feature film categories.

At the moment — and remember, all of this is fluid — In Contention has music-heavy studio releases “A Star Is Born” (Warner Bros., 10 predicted nominations) and “Mary Poppins Returns” (Disney, nine) leading the way as Hollywood roars back this season with popular filmmaking. That’s quite a note in a year that nearly birthed a new Oscar geared toward wide-release pictures. Universal’s “First Man” and Disney’s “Black Panther” are also expected to have strong showings, with seven predicted mentions apiece.

That said, the indies look to be well-represented. We have Netflix’s “Roma” earmarked for eight mentions, Fox Searchlight’s “The Favourite” for seven and Annapurna’s “If Beale Street Could Talk” for six.

Have a look at what else we’re thinking below, with scattered pleas for consideration outside the box throughout. This list will be updated throughout the season until final predictions are set in stone in a few weeks.

Nominees will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.

Best Picture

“BlacKkKlansman”

Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Shaun Redick, Jordan Peele, Spike Lee

Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Shaun Redick, Jordan Peele, Spike Lee “Black Panther”

Kevin Feige

Kevin Feige “The Favourite”

Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Lee Magiday

Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Lee Magiday “First Man”

Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, Damien Chazelle

Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, Damien Chazelle “Green Book”

Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga

Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy, Barry Jenkins, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner

Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy, Barry Jenkins, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner “Mary Poppins Returns”

John DeLuca, Rob Marshall, Marc Platt

John DeLuca, Rob Marshall, Marc Platt “Roma”

Nicolás Celis, Alfonso Cuarón, Gabriela Rodriguez

Nicolás Celis, Alfonso Cuarón, Gabriela Rodriguez “A Star Is Born”

Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper, Lynette Howell Taylor

Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper, Lynette Howell Taylor “Vice”

Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick

For Your Consideration: “Minding the Gap”

Directing

“BlacKkKlansman” Spike Lee

Spike Lee “Cold War” Pawel Pawlikowski

Pawel Pawlikowski “Roma” Alfonso Cuarón

Alfonso Cuarón “A Star Is Born” Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper “Vice” Adam McKay

For Your Consideration: Lynne Ramsay, “You Were Never Really Here”

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale “Vice”

“Vice” Bradley Cooper “A Star Is Born”

“A Star Is Born” Ethan Hawke “First Reformed”

“First Reformed” Rami Malek “Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” Viggo Mortensen “Green Book”

For Your Consideration: Ben Dickey, “Blaze”

Actress in a Leading Role

Emily Blunt “Mary Poppins Returns”

“Mary Poppins Returns” Glenn Close “The Wife”

“The Wife” Olivia Colman “The Favourite”

“The Favourite” Lady Gaga “A Star Is Born”

“A Star Is Born” Melissa McCarthy “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

For Your Consideration: Toni Collette, “Hereditary”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali “Green Book”

“Green Book” Timothée Chalamet “Beautiful Boy”

“Beautiful Boy” Adam Driver “BlacKkKlansman”

“BlacKkKlansman” Sam Elliott “A Star Is Born”

“A Star Is Born” Richard E. Grant “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

For Your Consideration: Brian Tyree Henry, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams “Vice”

“Vice” Regina King “If Beale Street Could Talk”

“If Beale Street Could Talk” Thomasin McKenzie “Leave No Trace”

“Leave No Trace” Emma Stone “The Favourite”

“The Favourite” Rachel Weisz “The Favourite”

For Your Consideration: Elizabeth Debicki, “Widows”

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

“BlacKkKlansman” Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty “If Beale Street Could Talk” Barry Jenkins

Barry Jenkins “Leave No Trace” Debra Granik & Anne Rosellini

Debra Granik & Anne Rosellini “A Star Is Born” Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

For Your Consideration: “Sicario: Day of the Soldado”

Writing (Original Screenplay)

“Eighth Grade” Bo Burnham

Bo Burnham “The Favourite” Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara “First Reformed” Paul Schrader

Paul Schrader “Green Book” Nick Vallelonga & Brian Currie & Peter Farrelly

Nick Vallelonga & Brian Currie & Peter Farrelly “Roma” Alfonso Cuarón

For Your Consideration: “Blindspotting”

Cinematography

“Cold War” Lukasz Zal

Lukasz Zal “First Man” Linus Sandgren

Linus Sandgren “If Beale Street Could Talk” James Laxton

James Laxton “Roma” Alfonso Cuarón

Alfonso Cuarón “A Star Is Born” Matthew Libatique

For Your Consideration: “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

Costume Design

“Black Panther” Ruth E. Carter

Ruth E. Carter “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” Colleen Atwood

Colleen Atwood “The Favourite” Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell “Mary Poppins Returns” Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell “Mary Queen of Scots” Alexandra Byrne

For Your Consideration: “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Film Editing

“First Man” Tom Cross

Tom Cross “Mary Poppins Returns” Wyatt Smith

Wyatt Smith “A Star Is Born” Jay Cassidy

Jay Cassidy “Vice” Hank Corwin

Hank Corwin “Widows” Joe Walker

For Your Consideration: “The Other Side of the Wind”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Black Panther” Joel Harlow, Camille Friend and Ken Diaz

Joel Harlow, Camille Friend and Ken Diaz “Border” (TBD)

(TBD) “Suspiria” Mark Coulier, Fernanda Perez and Manolo Garcia

For Your Consideration: “Vox Lux”

Music (Original Score)

“Black Panther” Ludwig Göransson

Ludwig Göransson “First Man” Justin Hurwitz

Justin Hurwitz “If Beale Street Could Talk” Nicholas Britell

Nicholas Britell “Isle of Dogs” Alexandre Desplat

Alexandre Desplat “Mary Poppins Returns” Marc Shaiman

For Your Consideration: “Gemini”

Music (Original Song)

“All the Stars” from “Black Panther”

Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, Mark Spears, Solana Rowe and Al Schuckburgh

Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, Mark Spears, Solana Rowe and Al Schuckburgh “Girl in the Movies” from “Dumplin'”

Dolly Parton and Linda Perry

Dolly Parton and Linda Perry “Trip a Little Light Fantastic” from “Mary Poppins Returns”

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman “I’ll Fight” from “RBG”

Diane Warren

Diane Warren “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

For Your Consideration: “Hearts Beat Loud” from “Hearts Beat Loud”

Production Design

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock

Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock “The Favourite” Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton “If Beale Street Could Talk” Mark Friedberg and Kris Moran

Mark Friedberg and Kris Moran “Mary Poppins Returns” John Myhre and Gordon Sim

John Myhre and Gordon Sim “Roma” Eugenio Caballero and Bárbara Enrı́quez

For Your Consideration: “Isle of Dogs”

Sound Editing

“Black Panther” Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker

Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker “First Man” Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan “A Quiet Place” Ethan Van Der Ryn and Erik Aadahl

Ethan Van Der Ryn and Erik Aadahl “Ready Player One” Gary Rydstrom and Richard Hymns

Gary Rydstrom and Richard Hymns “Roma” Sergio Diaz, Skip Lievsay

For Your Consideration: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Sound Mixing

“First Man”

Mary H. Ellis, Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño and Ai-Ling Lee

Mary H. Ellis, Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño and Ai-Ling Lee “Mary Poppins Returns”

Simon Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith and Michael Keller

Simon Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith and Michael Keller “Ready Player One”

Chris Munro, Andy Nelson and Gary Rydstrom

Chris Munro, Andy Nelson and Gary Rydstrom “Roma”

José Antonio Garcia, Skip Lievsay and Craig Henighan

José Antonio Garcia, Skip Lievsay and Craig Henighan “A Star Is Born”

Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupanicic and Jason Ruder

For Your Consideration: “The Front Runner”

Visual Effects

“Avengers: Infinity War”

Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick

Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick “Black Panther”

Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack and Dan Sudick

Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack and Dan Sudick “First Man”

Paul Lambert, J.D. Schwalm, Ian Hunter and Tristan Myles

Paul Lambert, J.D. Schwalm, Ian Hunter and Tristan Myles “Mary Poppins Returns”

Matt Johnson, Steve Warner, Jim Capobianco and Kyle McCulloch

Matt Johnson, Steve Warner, Jim Capobianco and Kyle McCulloch “Ready Player One”

Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Mattew E. Butler and David Shirk

For Your Consideration: “Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Animated Feature Film

“Early Man”

Nick Park, Richard Beek, Peter Lord, Carla Shelley and David Sproxton

Nick Park, Richard Beek, Peter Lord, Carla Shelley and David Sproxton “Incredibles 2”

Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle

Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle “Isle of Dogs”

Wes Anderson, Steven Rales and Scott Rudin

Wes Anderson, Steven Rales and Scott Rudin “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

Phil Johnston, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer

Phil Johnston, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Christina Steinberg

For Your Consideration: “Ruben Brandt, Collector”

Foreign Language Film

“Never Look Away” Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck (Germany)

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck (Germany) “Shoplifters” Hirokazu Kore-eda (Japan)

Hirokazu Kore-eda (Japan) “Roma” Alfonso Cuarón (Mexico)

Alfonso Cuarón (Mexico) “Cold War” Pawel Pawlikowski (Poland)

Pawel Pawlikowski (Poland) “Border” Ali Abbasi (Sweden)

For Your Consideration: “The Guilty” (Denmark)

Documentary (Feature)