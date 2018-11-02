You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Wizart Sends ‘Snow Queen: Mirrorlands’ to Germany (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Wizart Animation

Russia’s Wizart has sold rights for German-speaking Europe for its 3D animated feature “The Snow Queen: Mirrorlands” to Peppermint Enterprises.

Peppermint managing director, Patrick Keller, said the company is planning a late January/early February theatrical release, the first time that a film from the franchise has been given a theatrical release in the territory, where past instalments were released only on DVD and VOD.

“Mirrorlands” is directed by Aleksei Tsitsilin and Robert Lence, which is his feature helming debut, although his credits include Hollywood movies like “The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Toy Story” and “Shrek.” The producers are Yuri Moskvin, Vladimir Nikolaev, Boris Mashkovtsev, Pavel Stepanov and Vadim Vereschagin. Central Partnership and Soyuzmultfilm co-produced.

The film will open first on Dec. 21 in Poland and the Baltic countries, followed by the Czech Republic and Slovakia later that month, in Russia on Jan. 1, and in Romania and Bulgaria on Jan. 4. The Middle East opening is on Jan. 17 and South Korea later that month. The premiere in China will be in April. The film has also been sold in the former Yugoslavia, Turkey and France.

Wizart is also selling “Sheep and Wolves: Pig Deal” at the AFM.

