Wayne Marc Godfrey Steps Down at ‘47 Meters Down’ Producer The Fyzz Facility

Wayne Marc Godfrey has stepped down as a director and co-CEO of The Fyzz Facility, the London and Los Angeles-based film and television production and financing house responsible for such movies as box-office breakout “47 Meters Down,” Martin Campbell’s “The Foreigner,” starring Jackie Chan, and “Strangers: Prey at Night,” starring Christina Hendricks.

Godfrey remains a shareholder of the firm, which he led alongside Robert Jones (“The Usual Suspects”). Jones continues in his role as CEO.

The company’s forthcoming theatrical movies include “Destination Wedding,” to be released in August, and “A Private War,” which has been dated for an awards season release in November. It also backed crime movie “Gotti,” starring John Travolta, and Dee Rees’ upcoming Anne Hathaway starrer “The Last Thing He Wanted,” which was acquired by Netflix.

Upcoming projects financed and produced by The Fyzz Facility include thriller “Three Seconds,” starring Rosamund Pike, Joel Kinnaman and Clive Owen, “Destination Wedding,” starring Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder, and “Final Score,” starring Dave Bautista and Pierce Brosnan.

Its past credits include Taylor Sheridan’s “Wind River,” starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen; Martin Scorsese’s Silence starring Liam Neeson; Rob Reiner’s “Shock and Awe,” starring Woody Harrelson; and “On Chesil Beach,” starring Saoirse Ronan.