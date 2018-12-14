×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Visit Films Sells Key Territories with Maria Alché Debut ‘A Family Submerged’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Visit Films

MADRID —  New York’s Visit Films announced at Buenos Aires’ Ventana Sur market, that the company has secured distribution in Mexico and Spain on Maria Alché’s directorial debut, “A Family Submerged.”

In Mexico, the film was snagged by top indie production and distribution company Interior 13 Cine, distributors for Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra’s Colombian Oscar-hopeful “Birds of Passage.” Spanish distribution went to Surtsey Films, experts in theatrical placing of festival hits like Panos Cosmatos’ Sitges best director winner “Mandy” and Árpád Bogdán’s “Genesis,” a winner at Spain’s Valladolid Film Festival.

The film is held up as a case of a successful independent Argentine film which has not only charmed critics and won festival prizes but snagged a prestige sales agent and now broken out to commercial sales in key, major territories for a Spanish-language movie.

“A Family Submerged” turns on Marcella, played by Argentine film and theater actress Mercedes Morán, a middle-aged mother and wife in mourning after the unexpected death of her sister. Marcella wanders the halls of her home, as if in a trance, becoming ever more distant from her husband and children. After meeting one of her daughter’s friends, Marcella finds light through an illicit affair with the younger man.

Related

The film, which premiered in the Filmmakers of the Present section at August’s Locarno Film Festival before winning the Horizontes Award at San Sebastian in September, marks the feature debut of an acclaimed actress who broke through in Lucrecia Martel’s “A Holy Girl,” and has impressed with her short films “Gulliver” – a competitor at Locarno in 2015 – and “Noelia,” which won special mentions in Chile and Portugal and best short film at Bafici.

It’s produced by Barbara Francisco, whose impressive credits include Rodrigo Moreno’s “The Custodian,” a Berlin Alfred Bauer award winner for innovation, Santiago Mitre’s standout debut “The Student,” and the jury’s favorite film at the 2016 Tribeca Festival, Daniel Burman’s “The Tenth Man.”

Production companies involved include a number of international movers and shakers in Francisco’s Pasto Cine. Brazil’s Bubbles Project (“Loveling”) and TvZero (“Gabriel and the Mountain”), Germany’s Pandora Filmproduktion GMBH (“High Life”), and Norway’s 4 ½ Fiksjon (“Out Stealing Horses”).

According to Visit, negotiations for Mexico began at the Los Cabos Film Festival in November and closed yesterday at Ventana Sur.

Popular on Variety

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

More Film

  • Maria Alché Debut ‘A Family Submerged’

    Visit Films Sells Key Territories with Maria Alché Debut ‘A Family Submerged’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID —  New York’s Visit Films announced at Buenos Aires’ Ventana Sur market, that the company has secured distribution in Mexico and Spain on Maria Alché’s directorial debut, “A Family Submerged.” In Mexico, the film was snagged by top indie production and distribution company Interior 13 Cine, distributors for Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra’s Colombian [...]

  • Macao

    'Clean Up' Takes Top Prize at Macao Festival and Awards

    Korean drama movie, “Clean Up” took the best film prize on Friday night at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival and Awards Macao. The jury, which comprised Chen Kaige, Danis Tanovic, Mabel Cheung, Paul Currie, and Tillotama Shome, said: “’Clean Up’ is a powerful, visceral film which is symbolic and naturalistic at the [...]

  • Breaking Glass Snags Prizewinning Argentine Gay

    Ventana Sur: Breaking Glass Snags Argentine Gay Drama ‘Marilyn’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a last-minute deal inked at Ventana Sur, Breaking Glass Pictures (BGP) snapped up North American rights to gay-trans drama “Marilyn,” the feature debut of Argentine helmer-scribe Martin Rodríguez Redondo. The Philadelphia-based company has been on a mini-buying spree, having previously snagged threesome drama “We Are Three” at the Buenos Aires confab. BGP has bought [...]

  • Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in

    Paramount Inks Deal for Theme Park in South Korea

    Paramount Pictures has announced a deal to install a studio-branded theme park in an entertainment resort being developed in South Korea. The agreement was struck between Paramount and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, which owns the Inspire Integrated Entertainment Resort in the South Korean city of Incheon. Mohegan has invested KRW 2.8 trillion ($2.4 billion) in [...]

  • Arca, Cacerola, Viento del Norte, Panda

    Arca, Cacerola, Viento del Norte, Panda Team on ‘Mental Health Not Included’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    BUENOS AIRES — In a return to film production after serving as president of Argentina’s National Institute of Film and the Audiovisual Arts (INCAA) and then as a member of parliament, film producer Liliana Mazure is teaming with prestigious counterparts in Mexico and Brazil on a three-part, pan-regional dark comedy, “Mental Health Not Included.” Lead [...]

  • IFFAM and Variety Celebrate Asian Talent

    IFFAM and Variety Celebrate Asian Talent Up Next

    The International Film Festival and Awards Macao and Variety combined forces for the second year running to put a spotlight on Asia’s acting talent. A well-attended meet-the-stars press event on Friday afternoon in Macau was addressed by leading local official, Maria Helena Senna de Fernandes. She turned the microphone over the five actors from different [...]

  • Panorama, Delicious Team for Bernardo de

    Panorama, Delicious Team for Bernardo de la Rosa’s ‘Mario’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    BUENOS AIRES — One of Mexico’s highest-flying production houses whose latest movie production, “I’m No Longer Here,” screens as a work on progress at Ventana Sur, Gerardo Gática and Alberto Muffelmann’s Panorama Global, will produce “Mario,” a bio series directed by Bernardo de la Rosa which underscores Latin America’s building drive into bilingual, bi-country U.S.-Mexico [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad