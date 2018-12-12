×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ventana Sur: Portugal’s Pepe Rapazote Toplines Argentine Leonardo Brzezicki’s ‘Almost in Love’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Ruda Cine

Portuguese actor Pêpê Rapazote (“Narcos,” “Shameless”) is toplining Argentine helmer-scribe Leonardo Brzezicki’s second feature, “Almost in Love.”

The father-daughter drama is the third collaboration between Argentine shingle Ruda Cine and Rodrigo Teixeira’s RT Features of Brazil, a co-producer of such stellar titles as “Call Me by Your Name,” “Little Men,” “Patti Cake$” and “Frances Ha.”

Derk-Jan Warrink and Koji Nelissen from Holland’s Keplerfilm (“Catastrophe,” “Juze”) have also boarded the film as co-producers.

The co-production comes at a time when Argentina, Brazil and other beleaguered countries in the region are refocusing or cutting back on their support for cinema, if not the arts. Banding together has been the best way for Latino producers to overcome – the hopefully temporary – setback in state funding.

“Almost in Love” follows an angst-ridden father, Santiago, whose emotional crisis is exacerbated by a complex and intense relationship with his teenage daughter who seeks to break free from him. One chaotic summer in Argentina and Brazil becomes the catalyst for both to turn their lives around.

Related

“In its essence, ‘Almost in Love’ is a film about the desire and pain of living and loving. And the driving force of this film is its characters,” said Brzezicki.

“[Rapazote] has the physical and emotional qualities that I dreamed of for Santiago, this man going through an emotional roller coaster. I re-wrote the last drafts of the script with him in mind, so to have him on board is just amazing,” he added.

Produced by Violeta Bava of Ruda Cine (“The Idea of a Lake,” “The Human Surge,” “Two Shots Fired”), “Almost in Love” is the company’s most ambitious project to date, with location shoots targeted for May or June next year in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro.

“It is very interesting to see the intimate process that this film captures: that of a relationship, far from conventional, of a father and his daughter at the time of the latter’s emancipation,” said Bava who hopes to cast some other notable actors to round up the cast. “I believe it will be Rapazote’s first time working for an Argentine auteur filmmaker.”

Budgeted at some $1.13 million, “Almost in Love” secured funding from the Argentina’s INCAA film institute, the Hubert Bals Fund and Visions Sud Est. Drama was developed at the Torino Film Lab and participated in the Cinemart and IFP platforms.

Ruda Cine and RT Features previously co-produced “The Human Surge” by Eduardo Williams and “Too Late to Die Young” by Chile’s Dominga Sotomayor, who became this year the first female helmer to win the Best Director award at the Locarno Film Festival.

Brzezicki’s short film, “The Mad Half Hour,” premiered at the Berlinale’s shorts competition; his debut film, the experimental “Noche,” competed for a Tiger Award at Rotterdam.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Film

  • Breaking Glass Picks Up Romantic Drama

    Ventana Sur: Breaking Glass Picks up Threesome Drama ‘We Are Three’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Breaking Glass Pictures has clinched North American rights to Argentine helmer-scribe Marcelo Briem Stamm’s ménage-a-trois drama “We Are Three,” (“Somos Tr3s”), which it first spotted at the Buenos Aires’ 2017 Ventana Sur. Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff and Ida Martins of Media Luna New Films closed the deal at this year’s Ventana Sur. The film’s [...]

  • Chile’s Powerful Producers Assn. Aims For

    Ventana Sur: Chile’s Producers Look to Take Its Industry to the Next Level

    BUENOS AIRES — Oscar-winning Chilean producer Juan de Dios Larraín (“A Fantastic Woman”), Sebastián Freund, co-creator of Chile’s biggest ever B.O. hit, “Stefan vs. Kramer,” and Gabriela Sandoval, co-director of Sanfic, Chile’s biggest film event, Sanfic festival, are joining forces to haul Chile’s much vaunted cinema into the 21st century. They will be joined by [...]

  • Portugal’s Pepe Rapazote to lead Leonardo

    Ventana Sur: Portugal’s Pepe Rapazote Toplines Argentine Leonardo Brzezicki’s ‘Almost in Love’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Portuguese actor Pêpê Rapazote (“Narcos,” “Shameless”) is toplining Argentine helmer-scribe Leonardo Brzezicki’s second feature, “Almost in Love.” The father-daughter drama is the third collaboration between Argentine shingle Ruda Cine and Rodrigo Teixeira’s RT Features of Brazil, a co-producer of such stellar titles as “Call Me by Your Name,” “Little Men,” “Patti Cake$” and “Frances Ha.” Derk-Jan [...]

  • El bosque olvidado

    Pixelatl Animation Festival CEO Jose Iñesta on Roots and Tomorrow

    Pixlatl, one of the foremost animation festivals in Latin America, will return to its roots of family animated entertainment, as well as discussing the future of the artform at next year’s edition, according to CEO Jose Iñesta. The Mexican festival will run Sept. 3-7, 2019 under the banner Pixelatl: Raíces y Mañana. (Roots and Tomorrow) [...]

  • 'Brokeback Mountain,' 'Jurassic Park' Added to

    'Brokeback Mountain,' 'Jurassic Park,' 'My Fair Lady' Added to National Film Registry

    “Brokeback Mountain,” “Jurassic Park,” “My Fair Lady,” “The Shining,” “Hud” and “Monterey Pop” are among the best known titles among this year’s additions to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. A place on the list — always made up of 25 films — guarantees the film will be preserved under the terms [...]

  • Christian Bale'Vice' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    Christian Bale Recalls Meeting Donald Trump: 'He Thought I Was Bruce Wayne'

    With Christian Bale’s latest film, “Vice,” a political dramedy, it’s inevitable ties will be drawn between the film and the current political administration and its chief, President Donald Trump. On the red carpet for the premiere of “Vice,” Bale, who stars as former Vice President Dick Cheney, shared that he met the current president while [...]

  • ‘Bumblebee’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad

    ‘Bumblebee’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Bumblebee.” Ads placed for the sci-fi/action film had an estimated media value of $6.31 million through Sunday for 941 national [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad