Ventana Sur: Breaking Glass Picks up Threesome Drama ‘We Are Three’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Nico Sanchez/Breaking Glass

Breaking Glass Pictures has clinched North American rights to Argentine helmer-scribe Marcelo Briem Stamm’s ménage-a-trois drama “We Are Three,” (“Somos Tr3s”), which it first spotted at the Buenos Aires’ 2017 Ventana Sur.

Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff and Ida Martins of Media Luna New Films closed the deal at this year’s Ventana Sur. The film’s North American release is slated for January.

“We Are Three” centers on Nacho, Ana, and Sebastian (played by Charly Etchévers, Flor Dragonetti and Juan Manuel Martino, respectively) who hook up at a birthday party. What Ana and Nacho think is just a one-night fling with Sebastian gets complicated when Sebastian confesses that he wants a long-term relationship with both of them.

“We Are Three” held its world premiere at Rozen Filmdagen and its North American premiere at Outshine Miami before playing in a number of other festivals, including the Santo Domingo Film Festival, the Gender Bender Film Festival and the Seattle Latino Film Festival.

“As a writer and director, I am interested in creating stories that have lead characters who are gay, lesbian, bisexual, or trans,” said Briem Stamm who first came to prominence with his feature debut, “Solo.”

“Director Briem Stamm follows up his cult-hit ‘Solo’ with a refreshing new take on the concept of a ‘threesome relationship,’” said Richard Ross, co-president of Breaking Glass. “An extremely attractive and talented cast, honest situations, and sharp dialogue draw us into their world and make us feel a connection to the characters,” he added.

“Breaking Glass Pictures is the perfect house for quality LGBT titles,” said Ida Martins, CEO of Media Luna.

Since it launched in 2009, the Philadelphia-based company has released a range of indie pics in a variety of genres and languages. Its Spanish-language slate includes such notable Latin American films as “Guilty Men,” “Jesus,” “La Granja,” “Esteros,” “Santa y Andres,” “The Long Night of Francisco Sanctis” and “Xingu.”

