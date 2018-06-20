You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Venice’s ‘The Wild Boys’ Acquired by U.S.’s Altered Innocence, MUBI (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All

Altered Innocence and MUBI have picked up U.S. rights to Bertrand Mandico’s debut feature film “The Wild Boys.” The film, which played in Venice Critics’ Week last year, follows five adolescent boys, all played by female actors, who after committing a crime are punished to board a boat with a captain hell-bent on taming their ferocious appetites.

The film, which is described as “brimming with eroticism, gender fluidity, and humor,” will receive a theatrical release in the U.S. in early fall from Altered Innocence and go on to a global streaming premiere exclusively on MUBI for 30 days as part of the platform’s Special Discovery series, with Altered Innocence releasing it on home video in late fall.

The deal was negotiated between Frank Jaffe from Altered Innocence, Daniel Kasman at MUBI, and Louise Rinaldi from Ecce Films, which produced and sold the film. Emmanuel Chaumet produced the pic, which won Venice Critics’ Week’s prize for best technical contribution.

Jaffe commented: “Bertrand Mandico’s hyper-stylized cinematic vision is exactly the kind of film Altered Innocence was meant to release and I’m thrilled that audiences across the world will have the choice to watch this vision on the big screen or experience it intimately on MUBI.”

More Film

  • Venice’s ‘The Wild Boys’ Acquired by

    Venice’s ‘The Wild Boys’ Acquired by U.S.'s Altered Innocence, MUBI (EXCLUSIVE)

    Altered Innocence and MUBI have picked up U.S. rights to Bertrand Mandico’s debut feature film “The Wild Boys.” The film, which played in Venice Critics’ Week last year, follows five adolescent boys, all played by female actors, who after committing a crime are punished to board a boat with a captain hell-bent on taming their […]

  • Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone in

    Michael B. Jordan Attempts to Rewrite History in First 'Creed II' Trailer

    Altered Innocence and MUBI have picked up U.S. rights to Bertrand Mandico’s debut feature film “The Wild Boys.” The film, which played in Venice Critics’ Week last year, follows five adolescent boys, all played by female actors, who after committing a crime are punished to board a boat with a captain hell-bent on taming their […]

  • Merger Angst Warner Media

    High Anxiety: WarnerMedia Staff Braces for New Boss as AT&T Takes Control

    Altered Innocence and MUBI have picked up U.S. rights to Bertrand Mandico’s debut feature film “The Wild Boys.” The film, which played in Venice Critics’ Week last year, follows five adolescent boys, all played by female actors, who after committing a crime are punished to board a boat with a captain hell-bent on taming their […]

  • Bob Iger arrives at the Oscars,

    Bob Iger: Disney Has 'Much Better' Chance of Closing Fox Deal Than Comcast

    Altered Innocence and MUBI have picked up U.S. rights to Bertrand Mandico’s debut feature film “The Wild Boys.” The film, which played in Venice Critics’ Week last year, follows five adolescent boys, all played by female actors, who after committing a crime are punished to board a boat with a captain hell-bent on taming their […]

  • Brian Roberts, Bob Iger Battle Over

    Brian Roberts and Bob Iger Go Head-to-Head in the Battle for Fox

    Altered Innocence and MUBI have picked up U.S. rights to Bertrand Mandico’s debut feature film “The Wild Boys.” The film, which played in Venice Critics’ Week last year, follows five adolescent boys, all played by female actors, who after committing a crime are punished to board a boat with a captain hell-bent on taming their […]

  • Disney Fox Merger Illustration by Rob

    Disney Ups Fox Bid to $71.3 Billion, Outflanking Comcast

    Altered Innocence and MUBI have picked up U.S. rights to Bertrand Mandico’s debut feature film “The Wild Boys.” The film, which played in Venice Critics’ Week last year, follows five adolescent boys, all played by female actors, who after committing a crime are punished to board a boat with a captain hell-bent on taming their […]

  • 'Izzy Gets the F--- Across Town'

    Film Review: 'Izzy Gets the F--- Across Town'

    Altered Innocence and MUBI have picked up U.S. rights to Bertrand Mandico’s debut feature film “The Wild Boys.” The film, which played in Venice Critics’ Week last year, follows five adolescent boys, all played by female actors, who after committing a crime are punished to board a boat with a captain hell-bent on taming their […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad