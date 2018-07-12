Union Wins Tribunal Dispute With U.K. Theater Chain Picturehouse

Striking workers from Picturehouse who are hosting this years Sundance Festival, stage a protest at the festivals opening gala in Piccadilly, London as part of their long running struggle to get a real living wage, proper sick pay, union recognition and decent working conditions.Sundance Film Festival Protest, London, UK - 31 May 2018
CREDIT: Steve Parkins/REX/Shutterstock

British entertainment business union BECTU has claimed a partial victory in an ongoing industrial dispute with Picturehouse Cinemas, Britain’s largest arthouse theater chain.

An employment tribunal has found that two of the union’s representatives at Picturehouse’s Ritzy cinema in London were unfairly dismissed in June 2017.

The tribunal ruled against the union’s claim that the dismissals were due to the employer’s victimization of the reps for their trade union activities.

The reps were dismissed after an email was sent to staff by the union threatening the use of “cyber-picketing,” which is potentially unlawful activity.

The tribunal said Picturehouse had shown “a lack of neutrality” when investigating the matter, and had failed “to properly engage with the nature of the claimants’ defense.” It concluded that “the penalties applied to both claimants were outside the band of reasonable responses.”

The case is part of a long-running industrial dispute over Picturehouse’s failure to pay the Living Wage, which is £10.20 ($13.46) an hour in London, to all of its staff in the British capital.

Related

Picturehouse, which runs 23 sites, is owned by multiplex giant Cineworld. Last year Cineworld bought Regal Entertainment Group, owner of Regal Cinemas, the second largest circuit in the U.S.

Gerry Morrissey, head of BECTU, commented: “We’re obviously satisfied that the tribunal has found that our members were right to bring the complaint of unfair dismissal. The judgment is clear that Picturehouse management showed a lack of neutrality and assumed the guilt of our representatives.

“We are very disappointed, however, by the tribunal finding that our representatives’ trade union activity was not central to Picturehouse’s decision to dismiss. We find this hard to accept given the leading role which Ritzy representatives have played in our long-running dispute with the company. We believe that the company took advantage of the circumstances to dismiss BECTU activists.”

Picturehouse was contacted for a response to BECTU’s allegations, but none had been received at the time of publication.

