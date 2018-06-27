Exclusive First Look at Trailer for Comedy ‘Panic Attack’

Pawel Maslona's film plays in competition at Karlovy Vary

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Paweł Maślona’s satirical comedy “Panic Attack,” which has its international premiere in competition at Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

The film presents six stories about “ordinary people put in extreme situations, which cause them to experience a panic attack,” according to a statement. “We experience a rollercoaster of events: a woman meets her two exes during one night, a couple picks the worst seat on an airplane, a young girl risks having her girlfriends expose her as a porn star, a bride gives birth at her own wedding, a teenager gets stoned for the first time while a young man has to beg his weird mother to save his life’s work.”

New Europe Film Sales is handling world sales. The film was produced by Jan Kwieciński for Poland’s Akson Studio, with support from the Polish Film Institute.

Karlovy Vary runs June 29-July 7.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Karlovy Vary: Exclusive First Look at

    Exclusive First Look at Trailer for Comedy 'Panic Attack'

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Paweł Maślona’s satirical comedy “Panic Attack,” which has its international premiere in competition at Karlovy Vary Film Festival. The film presents six stories about “ordinary people put in extreme situations, which cause them to experience a panic attack,” according to a statement. “We experience a […]

  • ANT-MAN AND THE WASP

    'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Paweł Maślona’s satirical comedy “Panic Attack,” which has its international premiere in competition at Karlovy Vary Film Festival. The film presents six stories about “ordinary people put in extreme situations, which cause them to experience a panic attack,” according to a statement. “We experience a […]

  • Turkish Drama 'Wild Pear Tree' Sold

    Turkish Drama 'The Wild Pear Tree' Lands at Cinema Guild (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Paweł Maślona’s satirical comedy “Panic Attack,” which has its international premiere in competition at Karlovy Vary Film Festival. The film presents six stories about “ordinary people put in extreme situations, which cause them to experience a panic attack,” according to a statement. “We experience a […]

  • Jared Leto Mobius Marvel Casting-2

    Jared Leto to Star in 'Spider-Man' Spinoff 'Morbius' From Director Daniel Espinosa

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Paweł Maślona’s satirical comedy “Panic Attack,” which has its international premiere in competition at Karlovy Vary Film Festival. The film presents six stories about “ordinary people put in extreme situations, which cause them to experience a panic attack,” according to a statement. “We experience a […]

  • Valerian review

    EuropaCorp Posts Net Loss of $95.4 Million; Revenues Up 49%

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Paweł Maślona’s satirical comedy “Panic Attack,” which has its international premiere in competition at Karlovy Vary Film Festival. The film presents six stories about “ordinary people put in extreme situations, which cause them to experience a panic attack,” according to a statement. “We experience a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad