Watch the International Trailer for Nicolas Guzman’s ‘Potential Victim (EXCLUSIVE)

Chile’s Nicolas Guzman is having his feature debut “Potential Victim” world premiere at the 22nd Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia.

Known for his documentary about the student activist movement in Chile, “If You Listen Carefully” (“Si Escuchas Atentamente),” Guzman’s first foray into fiction filmmaking stars multifaceted pop singer-actress-model Sofía Oportot in an experimental film that combines vampires, pop music and ghosts in a hyper-digitalized world. Variety has been given exclusive access to its international trailer.

To bow Nov. 29 in the festival’s Rebels with a Cause sidebar, “Potential Victim” follows a vampire, played by Oportot, who lures her disenchanted teen victims through their obsession with the internet and social media.

On the ALMA digital platform, Sofía unleashes her musical charm like the proverbial Pied Piper of Hamelin, and her followers fight to be her next victim and find release from the material world.

Film was co-produced by Alba Gaviraghi of Agosto Cine and Roberto Doveris of Niña Niño Films. Agosto Cine’s credits include short “The Summer of the Electric Lion” (“El Verano del León Eléctrico”), winner of the First Jury Prize at the Cannes Festival’s 21st Cinéfondation Selection, a showcase for film school shorts, and short film “Snap,” a winner atClermont-Ferrand.

Niña Niño Films produced Doveris’ feature film “Plants” “(“Las Plantas”), a Grand Prix winner at the 2016 Berlinale’s Generation 14+ sidebar, and is currently in post on “The Prince,” which participated in San Sebastian’s pix-in-post program Films in Progress.

The 22nd Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival runs Nov. 16 – Dec. 2, 2018.