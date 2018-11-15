×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch the International Trailer for Nicolas Guzman’s ‘Potential Victim (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Chile’s Nicolas Guzman is having his feature debut “Potential Victim” world premiere at the 22nd Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia.

Known for his documentary about the student activist movement in Chile, “If You Listen Carefully” (“Si Escuchas Atentamente),” Guzman’s first foray into fiction filmmaking stars multifaceted pop singer-actress-model Sofía Oportot in an experimental film that combines vampires, pop music and ghosts in a hyper-digitalized world. Variety has been given exclusive access to its international trailer.

To bow Nov. 29 in the festival’s Rebels with a Cause sidebar, “Potential Victim” follows a vampire, played by Oportot, who lures her disenchanted teen victims through their obsession with the internet and social media.

On the ALMA digital platform, Sofía unleashes her musical charm like the proverbial Pied Piper of Hamelin, and her followers fight to be her next victim and find release from the material world.

Film was co-produced by Alba Gaviraghi of Agosto Cine and Roberto Doveris of Niña Niño Films. Agosto Cine’s credits include short “The Summer of the Electric Lion” (“El Verano del León Eléctrico”), winner of the First Jury Prize at the Cannes Festival’s 21st Cinéfondation Selection, a showcase for film school shorts, and short film “Snap,” a winner atClermont-Ferrand.

Niña Niño Films produced Doveris’ feature film “Plants” “(“Las Plantas”), a Grand Prix winner at the 2016 Berlinale’s Generation 14+ sidebar, and is currently in post on “The Prince,” which participated in San Sebastian’s pix-in-post program Films in Progress.

The 22nd Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival runs Nov. 16 – Dec. 2, 2018.

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Film

  • Kathleen Robertson photographed by Dan Doperalski

    Kathleen Robertson on Similarities Between Acting and Writing: 'You Have to Nail the Voice'

    Chile’s Nicolas Guzman is having his feature debut “Potential Victim” world premiere at the 22nd Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia. Known for his documentary about the student activist movement in Chile, “If You Listen Carefully” (“Si Escuchas Atentamente),” Guzman’s first foray into fiction filmmaking stars multifaceted pop singer-actress-model Sofía Oportot in an experimental film that […]

  • Hugh Jackman from THE FRONT RUNNER

    Why Hugh Jackman Was 'Scared' to Play Gary Hart in 'The Front Runner'

    Chile’s Nicolas Guzman is having his feature debut “Potential Victim” world premiere at the 22nd Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia. Known for his documentary about the student activist movement in Chile, “If You Listen Carefully” (“Si Escuchas Atentamente),” Guzman’s first foray into fiction filmmaking stars multifaceted pop singer-actress-model Sofía Oportot in an experimental film that […]

  • Take A Peek At The 'Narcos'

    Take A Peek At The 'Narcos' Video Game Coming in Q3 2019

    Chile’s Nicolas Guzman is having his feature debut “Potential Victim” world premiere at the 22nd Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia. Known for his documentary about the student activist movement in Chile, “If You Listen Carefully” (“Si Escuchas Atentamente),” Guzman’s first foray into fiction filmmaking stars multifaceted pop singer-actress-model Sofía Oportot in an experimental film that […]

  • MoviePass app

    MoviePass Parent Lost $137 Million in Q3, May Be Unable to Raise Additional Funds

    Chile’s Nicolas Guzman is having his feature debut “Potential Victim” world premiere at the 22nd Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia. Known for his documentary about the student activist movement in Chile, “If You Listen Carefully” (“Si Escuchas Atentamente),” Guzman’s first foray into fiction filmmaking stars multifaceted pop singer-actress-model Sofía Oportot in an experimental film that […]

  • Aboozar Amini on Risking Death for

    Aboozar Amini on Risking Death For 'Kabul, City in the Wind'

    Chile’s Nicolas Guzman is having his feature debut “Potential Victim” world premiere at the 22nd Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia. Known for his documentary about the student activist movement in Chile, “If You Listen Carefully” (“Si Escuchas Atentamente),” Guzman’s first foray into fiction filmmaking stars multifaceted pop singer-actress-model Sofía Oportot in an experimental film that […]

  • Exclusive trailer for “Potential Victim;’ bows

    Watch the International Trailer for Nicolas Guzman’s ‘Potential Victim (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chile’s Nicolas Guzman is having his feature debut “Potential Victim” world premiere at the 22nd Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia. Known for his documentary about the student activist movement in Chile, “If You Listen Carefully” (“Si Escuchas Atentamente),” Guzman’s first foray into fiction filmmaking stars multifaceted pop singer-actress-model Sofía Oportot in an experimental film that […]

  • frances McDormand Oscars Speech

    How Hollywood Studios Are Rising to Meet Interest in Inclusion Riders

    Chile’s Nicolas Guzman is having his feature debut “Potential Victim” world premiere at the 22nd Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia. Known for his documentary about the student activist movement in Chile, “If You Listen Carefully” (“Si Escuchas Atentamente),” Guzman’s first foray into fiction filmmaking stars multifaceted pop singer-actress-model Sofía Oportot in an experimental film that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad