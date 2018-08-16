Toronto Player ‘One Last Deal’ Picked up by Sales Outfit LevelK (EXCLUSIVE)

Scandinavian sales outfit LevelK has picked up “One Last Deal,” Finnish director Klaus Härö’s follow up to Golden Globe nominated film “The Fencer.”

Set to world premiere at Toronto in the Contemporary World Cinema section, “One Last Deal” follows Olavi, an elderly art dealer on the verge of retirement who has always put business and art before everything, and embarks on a journey to sell an unmarked painting found at an auction. The film was written by Anna Heinämaa, and it stars Heikki Nousiainen, Amos Brotherus and Pirjo Lonka.

One of Finland’s most successful filmmakers, Härö made his feature debut with “Elina” which won the Berlin Crystal Bear in 2003, while his latest film “The Fencer” was shortlisted for an Oscar and nominated for a foreign-language Golden Globe in 2016.

“One Last Deal” is produced by Kai Nordberg and Kaarle Aho at Making Movies whose credits include “The Fencer” and Tonislav Hristov’s “The Good Postman.” Making Movies also co-produced Joshua Oppenheimer’s Oscar-nominated documentary feature “The Look of Silence.”

The film was financed by IPR.VC, Finnish Film Foundation, Business Finland, YLE, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, EU Creative Media and KMS (The Church Media Foundation). “One Last Deal” was presented earlier this year at Goteborg Film Festival’s Nordic Film Market as part of the Works in Progress section.

LevelK is also selling Swedish Dance Drama “Feel the Beat” and Max Ksjonda’s sci-fi family film “The Bobot.”