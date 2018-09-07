Filmax Boards Sergi Lopez, Emma Suarez Starrer ‘7 Reasons’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Movie makes darkly mordant commentary on a dysfunctional contemporary society

CREDIT: Filmax Intl.

Filmax Intl. has acquired international rights to “7 Reasons to Run Away (From Society),” with “Pan’s Labyrinth” star Sergi Lopez and Emma Suarez, who toplined Pedro Almodovar’s most recent release, “Julieta.”

Filmax Intl., the Barcelona-based sales agent arm of the production-distribution-sales mini-studio Filmax Group, will introduce the title to buyers at the Toronto Festival’s market.

Playwright Esteve Soler adapted stage works produced in over 20 countries for the screenplay. “7 Reasons” comprises seven mordant black comedy tales — “Family,” “Property,” Commitment,” “Order,” “Work,” “Solidarity,” “Progress” — which portray a contemporary society that has turned its back on real progress.

The shorts also feature turns by Alex Brendemühl (2016’s “From the Land of the Moon”) and Lola Dueñas, who had major roles in Almodovar’s “Volver” and “Talk to Her.”

“7 Reasons” marks the directorial feature debuts of Soler, Gerard Quinto and David Torras, and the latest movie from two of Barcelona’s on-the-rise production houses, Aritz Cebrian’s Compacto and Martin Samper’s No Hay Banda.

“This is one of the most entertaining, daring and out-there films we’ve seen in recent years,” said Ivan Diaz, head of Filmax Intl.

  • Toronto: Sergi Lopez, Emma Suarez Starrer

    Filmax Boards Sergi Lopez, Emma Suarez Starrer ‘7 Reasons’ (EXCLUSIVE)

