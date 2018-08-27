Exclusive First Look at Trailer for Toronto Film ‘The Most Beautiful Couple’

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Sven Taddicken’s “The Most Beautiful Couple,” which has its world premiere in the Contemporary World Cinema section of the Toronto Film Festival.

In the film Liv and Malte are forced to revisit their past when Malte spots the man who sexually assaulted Liv two years ago. While Liv yearns for acceptance and healing, Malte is trying to fight the urge for revenge. But will their love survive?

Taddicken says: “The premise of ‘The Most Beautiful Couple’ felt like a worst-case scenario for any loving couple. It was like a nightmare that kept haunting my thoughts. So I finally sat down and started to think it through, while wondering if there is a cure for that couple. I guess it’s that same energy that kept me writing that also keeps the audience tied to the film.”

Taddicken’s first feature, “My Brother the Vampire,” received awards at several film festivals, including Brooklyn, Rotterdam and London. His second feature, “Emma‘s Bliss,” was released across Europe, won many festival awards and gained four nominations for the German Film Awards. His third feature, the historical drama “12 Paces Without a Head,” followed the adventures of the pirate Klaus Störtebeker. In 2016, his feature film “Original Bliss,” starring Martina Gedeck and Ulrich Tukur, won two awards in Karlovy Vary and had a wide release across Germany.

“The Most Beautiful Couple” stars Maximilian Brückner and Luise Heyer. The producers are Sol Bondy and Jamila Wenske at One Two Films, whose credits include Jennifer Fox’s “The Tale” and Isabel Coixet’s “The Bookshop.” Wenske and Bondy were selected by Variety for its 2018 “10 Producers to Watch” list. The film’s sales agent is Beta Cinema.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Film

  • First Look at Trailer for Toronto's

    Exclusive First Look at Trailer for Toronto Film 'The Most Beautiful Couple'

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Sven Taddicken’s “The Most Beautiful Couple,” which has its world premiere in the Contemporary World Cinema section of the Toronto Film Festival. In the film Liv and Malte are forced to revisit their past when Malte spots the man who sexually assaulted Liv two years […]

  • Foreign-Language Oscar Race: 'Girl' Selected to

    'Girl' to Represent Belgium in Foreign-Language Oscar Race

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Sven Taddicken’s “The Most Beautiful Couple,” which has its world premiere in the Contemporary World Cinema section of the Toronto Film Festival. In the film Liv and Malte are forced to revisit their past when Malte spots the man who sexually assaulted Liv two years […]

  • Museo

    Toronto: ’Museo,’ with Gael García Bernal, Gets First Full Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Sven Taddicken’s “The Most Beautiful Couple,” which has its world premiere in the Contemporary World Cinema section of the Toronto Film Festival. In the film Liv and Malte are forced to revisit their past when Malte spots the man who sexually assaulted Liv two years […]

  • ‘Flow’ Creators Talk Sanfic Chilean Competition

    ‘Flow’ Creators Discuss Their Sanfic Chilean Competition Winner

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Sven Taddicken’s “The Most Beautiful Couple,” which has its world premiere in the Contemporary World Cinema section of the Toronto Film Festival. In the film Liv and Malte are forced to revisit their past when Malte spots the man who sexually assaulted Liv two years […]

  • Korea Box Office: ‘Wedding Day’ Tops

    Korea Box Office: ‘Wedding Day’ Tops ‘Witness,’ as Local Titles Remain Strong

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Sven Taddicken’s “The Most Beautiful Couple,” which has its world premiere in the Contemporary World Cinema section of the Toronto Film Festival. In the film Liv and Malte are forced to revisit their past when Malte spots the man who sexually assaulted Liv two years […]

  • My Masterpiece

    ‘My Masterpiece’ Director Gastón Duprat On Comedy, Fine Art and Balancing Tone

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Sven Taddicken’s “The Most Beautiful Couple,” which has its world premiere in the Contemporary World Cinema section of the Toronto Film Festival. In the film Liv and Malte are forced to revisit their past when Malte spots the man who sexually assaulted Liv two years […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad