Cinema Guild Takes North American Rights on ‘Suburban Birds’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Luxbox begins to roll out a movie which flags a confident new Chinese filmmaker

Cinema Guild has closed North American rights on Chinese writer-director Qiu Sheng’s feature debut, “Suburban Birds,” a hit at August’s Locarno Film Festival.

Paris-based Luxbox, which is selling “Suburban Birds” with Flash Forward Entertainment, announced the deal.

“Director Sheng Qui is an exciting new voice in Chinese cinema that reflects on China’s rapid urbanization,” said Peter Kelly. director of distribution, Cinema Guild. The film juxtaposes stories: a structural surveyor investigating land subsidence on a ruined housing estate and a group of pre-teen friends roaming the same terrain in a blowsy summer, before disappearing one by one.

“Suburban Birds’” producer Patrick Mao Huang praised Cinema Guild for “constantly bringing to U.S. audiences unique voices from Asian auteurs like Hong Sangsoo, Tsai Ming-Liang Lav Diaz, Jia Zhang-ke and Nuri Bilge Ceylan.

 

