Tim Robbins to Be Feted at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

The Karlovy Vary Film Festival, the leading movie event in Central and Eastern Europe, will honor Tim Robbins with its award for outstanding contribution to world cinema, the fest announced Tuesday, and the actor will screen two pics he directed and wrote, the acerbic polemic “Bob Roberts” and the tribute to pre-WWII music and politics “Cradle Will Rock.”

Robbins, who also wrote music for several of his films, including “Bob Roberts” with brother David, will perform with The Rogues Gallery Band. Terry Gilliam will also roll into the Czech Republic spa town for the fest, running June 29 to July 7, to screen “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” his disaster-prone take on the Cervantes classic that took 18 years to complete and premiered in Cannes.

Anna Paquin will also be feted, screening the family grief road movie “The Parting Glass” along with the film’s director, her husband Stephen Moyer, screenwriter and co-star Dennis O’Hare and producer Cerise Hallam Larkin.

Character actor Rory Cochrane will also hit the ornate west Bohemian town, screening Scott Cooper’s “Hostiles,” in which he plays one of the unruly cavalry soldiers charged with escorting a Cheyenne chief home.

New Zealand-born actress Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, currently filming “Jojo Rabbit” in Prague, will also be presenting her work, screening her debut in the father-daughter drama “Leave No Trace” by Debra Granik (“Winter’s Bone”).

Caleb Landry Jones, meanwhile, will present the main competition world premiere in which he plays the lead, a traumatized young survivor, the Austrian-U.S. production “To the Night” by Peter Brunner.

Director Romain Gavras, the son of auteur Costa-Gavras, will depart from his extensive music video work covering the Paris hip-hop scene, screening his comedy “The World is Yours,” starring Isabelle Adjani and Vincent Cassel.

Oscar-winning producer John Lesher (“Birdman”) will be screening Scott Cooper’s “Hostiles,” which he also produced, while best picture-winning producer Greg Shapiro (“The Hurt Locker”), whose “Child 44” filmed in Prague, will make his fourth fest appearance.

The Crystal Globe jury will consist of: Irish-Scottish director Mark Cousins, whose study of Orson Welles’ off-screen art, “The Eyes of Orson Welles,” will screen at the fest; Croatian stage and film actress Zrinka Cvitesic (“Lost in London”); Italian producer Marta Donzelli (“Nico, 1988”); Czech film journalist, scribe and educator Zdenek Holy; and Dutch theater and film director Nanouk Leopold (“Cobain”).

Fest’s East of the West section on films of the former East bloc, the Adriatic and the Middle East will be juried by: Slovak producer Peter Badac; Albanian filmmaker Iris Elezi; Lebanese producer Myriam Sassine; Paris-based actress, editor and producer Dounia Sichov; and Toronto film fest programmer Andrei Tanasescu.

Chilean fest programmer and educator Raul Camargo will serve on the docu jury alongside Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Siam (“Amal”) and Diana Tabakov, chief of acquisitions for Prague-based VOD platform Doc Alliance Films.