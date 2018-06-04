Distrib Films US Acquires ‘The Teacher’ From Bac Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Distrib Films US has acquired U.S. rights to Olivier Ayache-Vidal’s inspirational French social drama “The Teacher” (“Les grands esprits”) from Bac Films.

“The Teacher” stars acclaimed actor Denis Podalydes as a bourgeois professor at the prestigious Parisian school Henry IV who gets relocated to a high school in an underprivileged suburb. The professor, who was initially prejudiced, ends up forming an unexpected bond with a troubled student (Abdoulaye Diallo).

Sombrero Films and Atelier de Production produced “The Teacher,” while Bac Films handles international sales.

“This movie is a very subtle mix of social themes and comedy, tackling with intelligence the discrepancy that exists all around the world in education between private and public, [inner city] and suburban schools. Students need teachers that believe in them and adjust to their social realities,” said Francois Scippa-Kohn, Distrib Films US’s managing director, who negotiated the deal with Gilles Sousa at Bac Films.

Distrib Films US plans to release “The Teacher” in the U.S. before the end of the year. The film was released in France last September.

The distribution company’s recent acquisitions include Juliana Rojas and Marco Dutra’s “Good Manners,” Marcelo Martinessi’s “The Heiresses” and Kornél Mundruczó’s “Jupiter’s Moon.”