‘The Sisters Brothers,’ ‘Operation Finale,’ ‘Galveston’ to Play at Deauville Film Festival

Jacques Audiard’s anticipated “The Sisters Brothers,” Melanie Laurent’s “Galveston” and Sahar Jessica Parker starrer “Blue Night” are among the 63 films set to play at the 44th edition of Deauville American Film Festival.

Running Aug.31 to Sept.9, the festival will wrap with Chris Weitz’s “Operation Finale” with Oscar Isaac an Sir Ben Kingsley who will both attend the screening.

Audiard, the Palme d’Or winning director of “Dheepan” and “A Prophet,” will attend the festival with “The Sisters Brothers” stars Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly ahead of the film’s North American premiere at Toronto. Audiard will receive an honorary award which Deauville’s artistic director Bruno Barde said was created for the helmer.

Barde said “The Sisters Brothers” was an instant classic in the veins of Michael Cimino’s masterpiece “Heaven’s Gate.” The artistic director also pointed out Audiard was one of the four French directors who are part of this year’s Deauville lineup, along with Laurent (“Galveston”), Fabien Constant (“Blue Night”), and Pierre Morel who has his action thriller “Peppermint” with Jennifer Garner playing out of competition.

Barde, who co-founded the SVOD service Ecinema which is dedicated to world cinema titles last year, said Deauville was looking forward to new distribution models as long as they allow great films to be shown around the world. “At Deauville we’re happy and proud to be showcasing films from Netflix, HBO and Blackpills,” said Barde, who also noted that the festival will turn the spotlight on young filmmakers with 15 feature debuts selected.

As previously announced, John Curran’s “Chappaquiddick” will kick off the festival while its leading actor Jason Clarke (“Everest”) will be celebrated with a Deauville Talent Award.

The honorees of this edition also include Kate Beckinsale, who will receive the second Deauville Talent Award, as well as Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies”) and Elle Fanning (“The Beguiled”) who will both be celebrated with a Young Hollywood Award. Fanning will also be in Deauville to present her latest film, Melanie Laurent’s “Galveston.”

Deauville will also pay homage to Morgan Freeman whom Barde described as one of the greatest actors of all time.

The competition jury will be presided by French actress Sandrine Kiberlain and will comprise Sabine Azéma, Alex Beaupain, Leïla Bekthi, Stéphane Brizé, Sara Giraudeau, Xavier Legrand, Pierre Salvadori and Leïla Slimani. Meanwhile, the revelation jury will be headed by Cédric Kahn and comprise Hubert Charuel, François Civil, Karim Leklou and Kate Moran.

Here is the competition lineup:

“American Animals,” Bart Layton

“Blindspotting,” Carlos Lopez Estrada

“Dead Women Walking,” Hagar Ben-Asher

“Diane,” Kent Jones

“Friday’s Child,” A.J Edwards

“Leave no Trace,” Debra Granik

“Monsters and Men,” Reinaldo Marcus Green

“Nancy,” Christina Choe

“Night Comes On,” Jordana Spiro

“Puzzle,” Marc Turtletaub

“The kindergarten Teacher,” Sara Colangelo

“The Tale,” Jennifer Fox

“Thunder Road,” Jim Cummings

“We the animals,” Jeremiah Zagar