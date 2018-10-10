‘The Purity of Vengeance’ Scores Best Opening for Local Film at Danish B.O.

Christoffer Boe’s thriller “The Purity of Vengeance,” the fourth and final opus of the hit “Department Q” franchise, has scored the best opening for a local film at the Danish box office.

Produced by Zentropa, “The Purity of Vengeance” has sold more than 215,052 admissions since opening on Oct.4, underscoring the ever-lasting appeal of the Nordic Noir genre.

Louise Vesth, who produced the film at Zentropa, said that “considering the total Danish population counts about 6 million people, an opening with more than 215,000 admissions sold is incredible.”

“The Purity of Vengeance” was written by Bo Erhard Hansen (“The Art of Crying”), Nikolaj Arcel (“The Dark Tower”) and Mikkel Nørgaard (“The Absent One”), based on the fourth book of Jussi Adler-Olsen’s “Department Q” collection.

The movie brings back Nikolaj Lie Kaas and Fares Fares in their respective roles of chief detective Carl Mørck and his assistant Assad. “The Purity of Vengeance” opens with the discovery of three mummified bodies hidden behind a fake wall in a Copenhagen apartment. Carl Mørck and Assad from Department Q start investigating to find the identity of the mummies and soon discover that the previous inhabitants of the apartment trace back to an infamous women’s hospital on the island of Sprogø.

Sold by TrustNordisk, the film completes the “Department Q” franchise which includes “The Keeper of Lost Causes,””The Absent One” and “The Conspiracy of Faith.”

“The Purity of Vengeance” will be released in Germany by NFP Marketing & Distribution. Nordisk Film Distribution will release it in the Nordics.