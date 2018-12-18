‘System Crasher,’ ‘White on White’ Win Work-In-Progress Awards at Les Arcs

Nora Fingscheidt’s “System Crasher” and Theo Court’s “White on White” won the top prizes at Les Arcs Film Festival’s Work-in-Progress session. Both titles were among the 18 films in post-production pitched during the 10th edition of the Work-in-Progress showcase which is spearheaded by Frederic Boyer, the artistic director of Les Arcs and Tribeca festivals.

“System Crasher,” which won the TitraFilm Award, follows the wild journey of a 9-year-old girl through all possible stations of Child Protective Services. “System Crasher” is produced by Weydemann Bros and Kineo Filmprodudktion, and co-produced by Oma Inge Film.

The jury, which included Gaia Furrer, the head of programming for Venice Days, Trevor Groth from 30West and Alex Traila, the head of Romanian international affairs Sarajevo Cinelink, praised “System Crasher” for its “electrifying portrait of an issue that affects cultures around the world.” “(It) isn’t of­ ten shown, and is done so through a dynamic performance by an incredible newcomer.”

­”White on White,” meanwhile, won The Eurimages Lab Project Award. The film follows a photographer in search of beauty who is carried away by the violence of the colonists which he witnesses. The project is being produced by El Viaje Films, Pomme hurlante, Don Quijote Films and Kundschafter Films.

The jury said “White on White” was “inspired by early examples of capturing image on film and uses the medium to explore a tragic story that it is lost in history, but has ramifications for what has happened all over the world and does so by trailblazing artistically and literally into uncharted territory.”

Boasting a track record including Lukas Dhont’s “Girl” and “Diamantino,” the Work-in-Progress session has become one of the most popular spots for sales agents and distributors searching for gems.

This year’s showcase lured top executives such as Jean-Christophe Simon (Films Boutique), Francois Yon (Playtime), Vincent Maraval (Wild Bunch), Vanessa Saal (Protagonist), Juliette Schrameck (MK2) and Netflix’s key buyer Funa Maduka.

Les Arcs’s industry events also included the Co-Production Village, as well as the inaugural edition of the Talent Village which showcased projects from first-time filmmakers and was overseen by Scandinavian auteur Thomas Vinterberg.

Israeli director Miki Polonski’s “Takotsubone,” one of the eight projects presented at the Talent Village, won the BNP Paribas Prize from a jury comprising Antoine le Bos, who runs the Groupe Ouest and its film lab; the producer Klaudia Smieja (“High Life”); and Mira Staleva, who organizes the Sofia Meetings and IFF in Bulgaria.

“Takotsubone” tells the story of a dysfunctional family living in a public housing buildings. Miki Polonski’s credits includes the short “Ten Buildings Away” which was selected for Cannes’s Cinéfondation in 2015 and the short “Shmama” which won the Pardino d’Argento Award at Locarno last year. The jury praised “Takotsubo” “for the strength of his vision and the uniqueness with wich he mixes reality and fiction.”

A special mention was given to Polish director Dawid Bodzak and his project “Episode.” Bodzak’s latest short “Drżenia” (“Tremors”) won the International Grand Prix at Clermont-Ferrand film festival earlier this year.