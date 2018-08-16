‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown to Narrate Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Spheres’

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown is set to narrate an episode of Darren Aronofsky-produced VR series “Spheres,” which will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Aronofsky revealed that Brown had joined the voice cast of the three-part series “Spheres” on his Instagram account Wednesday.

The young actress, who plays Eleven in Netflix’s critically acclaimed series “Stranger Things,” follows in the footsteps of Jessica Chastain and Patti Smith, who narrated the first and third episodes, respectively. Directed by Eliza McNitt, the series’ third episode was showcased at Tribeca, and the first installment was shown at Sundance.

All three episodes will be shown together for the first time in Venice as part of the festival’s VR section.

“Spheres” is an interactive journey inspired by the iconic “Pale Blue Dot” image of planet Earth. Antoine Cayrol, Pierre Zandrowicz, Arnaud Colinart and Fred Volhuer at Paris-based outfit Atlas V produced “Spheres” in collaboration with Aronofsky and Ari Handel, who exec produced for Protozoa. Oculus, Crimes of Curiosity and Kaleidoscope also backed the series.

“It’s fantastic to have Millie Bobby Brown narrate the second episode of ‘Sphere’ – not just because she’s very talented but also because she has a huge following amongst millenials, which is our target demo with VR experiments like ‘Spheres,'” Cayrol said.

Following its premiere at Venice, “Spheres” will roll out on Oculus this fall. The series is represented in international markets by CityLights.