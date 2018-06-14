Strand Releasing Scoops U.S. Rights to Christophe Honoré’s Cannes Player ‘Sorry Angel’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing has acquired U.S. rights to Christophe Honore’s “Sorry Angel” which world premiered in competition at Cannes Film Festival.

Sold by MK2, “Sorry Angel” takes place in Paris, in 1993, and follows Jacques, a renown writer and single father in his 30’s who is desperately trying to maintain a sense of normalcy against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis and unexpectedly falls in love with an enthusiastic aspiring writer in his early 20s.

The film is headlined by a strong French cast, including Pierre Deladonchamps (“Stranger by the Lake”), Vincent Lacoste (“Lolo”) and Denis Podalydes (“Mr & Mme Adelman”).

Speaking to Variety at Cannes, Honoré said he wanted, through the film, to “explore (his) memories of being in my 20s in the ’90s.” “AIDS was part of our lives (…) and the fear of death was looming over love and sex relationships,” said Honoré.

“We’re delighted that this very touching love story set in the early 90’s, and so well received by press and buyers alike in Cannes, will soon be presented by Strand to audiences in the US,” said MK2 Films ‘s head of international sales Fionnuala Jamison who negotiated the deal with Jon Gerrans, co-founder of Strand Releasing.

Marcus Hu, Strand Releasing’s co-founder, said he and Gerrans have been “long time admirers of (Christophe Honoré’s) work.”

Honore’s previous directorial efforts include “Love Songs” which has also competed at Cannes, as well as “Dan Paris,””My Mother” and “The Beloved.”

Strand Releasing’s current slate includes Lucrecia Martel’s “Zama,” Fellipe Barbosa’s “Gabriel and The Mountain” and Ofir Raul Graizer’s “The Cakemaker.”

Strand Releasing plans to distribute “Sorry Angel” in theaters in the Fall.