Steven Quale Directing Shark Thriller ‘Alphas’ for Voltage Pictures

“Aliens of the Deep” director, Steven Quale is set to direct aquatic thriller “Alphas” based on the screenplay by Frank Hannah. Finance and sales are by Voltage Pictures.

The story sees a school of great white sharks terrorize a coastal town. The town’s only hope is a damaged killer whale who has been in solitary confinement for years after killing its trainer.

Production is by Nicolas Chartier (“The Hurt Locker,” “Wind River”) for Voltage, Pierre Morel (“Taken”) and Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Jonathan Deckter, president and COO of Voltage will executive produce. The film is being pitched at the American Film Market.

Describing “Alphas” as “highly commercial yet sophisticated,” Chartier said: “Steven Quale has a formidable track record of bringing beautifully made blockbusters.” Quale, a protégé of James Cameron, has credits that also include New Line Cinema’s “Final Destination 5” and action thriller “Into the Storm.”

Hannah is a Scottish-born screenwriter and filmmaker, known for “The Cooler.” He recently wrote the Paul Watson high seas adventure “Sierra.”

Quale is represented by Gersh, Artists First and attorney Adam Kaller. Hannah is represented by Sentient Entertainment

Voltage, which recently released “I Feel Pretty” and “Wind River,” is currently in production on “Eve,” directed by Tate Taylor. The film stars Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Common, Geena Davis and Joan Chen. Sentient and Morel most recently collaborated on “Peppermint” for STX, “Overdrive” for TF1/Paramount and the upcoming “Sirius” for Hanway.

