Spain’s Galicia Backs Feature, or TV Series Project To Promote Way of St. James

MADRID — The government of Galicia, in the north-west corner of Spain, has launched a call to support the development of five audiovisual projects and the subsequent production of a TV series or a feature film.

Available for investors from Galicia, Spain and the international market, the initiative aims to promote the cultural values of Galicia’s ancient St. James Way.

The public call for application for grants has two stages. The first, a contest of ideas in which five proposals are selected for its development with up to €15,000 ($17,550) for each development work, with a total maximum of $87,750.

The awarded project, selected from the five proposals, will tap $1.76 million in the case of a TV series or $1.17 million if the prize goes to a feature film, as Variety reported in June.

The grant received may be up to 30% of the total production budget. Project producers must spend in Galicia the equivalent of 110% of the subsidy.

Galicia’s government, led by president Alberto Núñez Feijóo, is channelling the support through the Galician Agency of Cultural Industries (AGADIC), aimed for a high-quality production, with strong international distribution potential to celebrate Xacobeo 2021, St. James’ Holy Year.

The contest establishes that applicants need to have produced a feature film with a minimum 40 prints theatrical release, or a six-episode, 50 minutes TV series, broadcast at least on one international channel. The candidates also must have boarded an international co-production.

“We must combine excellence and guarantees,” said Dolores Meijomín, audiovisual policy co-ordinator at AGADIC.

“The aim is to reach at least a €3 million budget project to secure a solid distribution,” she said.

Private financial investors outside Galicia will have access to the grant teaming with a Galicia-based company, via an Agrupación de Interés Económico formula – a tax vehicle who allows investor to tap into tax incentives for film and TV productions in Spain.

The prize will be compatible with further public subsidies in Galicia and Spain, provided that the support does not exceed 50% of the eligible amount. Total grants awarded may be up to 60% in the case of European co-production.

The five finalists will be announced after July 30; the producers will have four months to carry out the project.

The initiative was unveiled by AGADIC director Jacobo Sutil in June, at the second edition of Santiago de Compostela’s Conecta Fiction international TV drama co-production forum.

The St. James Way has been a meeting point and common destination for European pilgrims over almost 2,000 years. Last year, Santiago de Compostela, the finish line of the St. James Way, was visited by 300,000 pilgrims from 179 nationalities around the world. The pilgrim figure has increased 9.5% January to June this year, compared to the same period in 2017.