San Sebastian Festival to Sign Gender Parity Charter

MADRID — Following on from the festivals of Cannes, Locarno, Sarajevo and Venice, of European events, Spain’s San Sebastian Festival will sign a pledge on gender parity Sunday.

Signing the Charter for Parity and Inclusion of Women in Cinema, San Sebastián Festival director José Luis Rebordinos will be accompanied by Spain’s deputy prime minister Carmen Calvo; its minister of culture and sport, José Guirao; the president of the festival’s board of directors and mayor of San Sebastian, Eneko Goia; and Cristina Andreu. the president of Spain’s Assn. of Women Cineasts (CIMA). CIMA vice-president Virginia Yagüe will present the act.

The real news would have been if San Sebastian hadn’t signed. Like Cannes and Venice chiefs Thierry Fremaux and Alberto Barbera, Rebordinos has steadfastly opposed quotas obliging 50% of festival titles to be from women directors. In some areas of the festival, parity has been achieved and passed, however. 28 of the Festival’s 34 permanent employees are women, as are four of its seven board members, according to Rebordinos. Besides, eight out of the 9 permanent departments of the Festival are run by women.

More eye-catching, San Sebastian joins a growing bevy of events – Venice Days and the main competition at Mexico’s Morelia, for example – in having at least one major section with more titles directed by women than men: the 2018 Europe-Latin America Co-production Forum in San Sebastian’s case. Screening finished films, festivals depend on women’s movies getting made. Highlighting projects can further that goal.

“We support ways for more women’s films to get made,” Rebordinos said.

Women directed five of San Sebastián’s 18 competition movies, 34% of titles in biggest sections – main competition, New Directors, Horizontes Latinos, the Forum and Films in Progress.

As importantly, three days out from the beginning of the 66th edition, some of the most buzzed-up titles outside the main competition come from women: In New Directors, Lila Avilés’ “The Chambermaid,” Natalia Meschaninova’s “Core of the World” and Catalonia’s Celia Rico (“Journey to a Mother’s Room”); and, at its Forum, Catalonia’s Meritxell Colell (“Duo”), and Clara Roquet (“Libertad”) and Chile’s Pepa San Martin (“Happiness”).

The Charter commits San Sebastian, like other festivals, to compile statistics on gender regarding films received, chosen and programmed for selection as well as a list of members of its selection committee and programmers. The festival will commit to establish changes in its executive bodies to achieve parity within the current period of mandate of these bodies.