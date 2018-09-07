Russian Animated Movie ‘The Snow Queen: Mirrorlands’ Set to Sign China Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Wizart

Russian animation company Wizart is set to sign a theatrical deal with China’s Hy Media/Cayie International Media Group for animated movie “The Snow Queen: Mirrorlands,” the fourth instalment in the global hit franchise.

Lisha Ning, CEO of HY Media/Cayie Intl., said he hoped the investment in “Snow Queen 4” would “open a new chapter” in the relationship between the Chinese and Russian film industries. The third film in the franchise, “Snow Queen: Fire and Ice,” earned nearly $12 million during its theatrical run in China earlier this year.

At Cannes, Wizart signed deals for “Mirrorlands” for Latvia/Lithuania/Estonia (Acme Film), Poland (Kino Swiat), ex-Yugoslavia (Blitz D.O.O.), Czech Republic/Slovakia (CinemArt), and Bulgaria (PRO Films). In Berlin, Wizart closed a deal for French-language territories with Universal Pictures.

In “Mirrorlands,” after King Harald nearly loses his family due to the Snow Queen’s evil deeds, he bans the use of magic. The only one who can stop him and keep the magic in the world is Gerda. Her greatest power is not magic but her faith in kindness and friendship. In her latest adventure, she will be helped by trolls, pirates and even the Snow Queen herself.

The producers were Yuri Moskvin, Vladimir Nikolaev, Boris Mashkovtsev and Pavel Stepanov. Central Partnership and Soyuzmultfilm are co-producers. The directors were Aleksei Tsitsilin and Robert Lence. The film opens in Russia on Jan. 1, 2019.

