You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Biggs to hit Small Screen in TeleImage’s ‘Odd Man Out’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Based on the international criminal’s autobiography, the series promises plenty of stranger-than-fiction excitement

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
GREAT TRAIN ROBBER RONNIE BIGGS IN BRAZIL 1993GREAT TRAIN ROBBER RONNIE BIGGS IN BRAZIL 1993
CREDIT: PROFILE PRESS/REX/Shutterstock

The story of Ronnie Briggs, one of the U.K.’s most notorious and well-known criminals of the past century, will be making its way to TV screens thanks to “Odd Man Out,” an upcoming series produced by Brazil’s TeleImage.

The series will tell the true story of the once-petty thief straight from the source, using his co-authored autobiography from 2011, “Ronnie Biggs: Odd Man Out : the Last Straw” as its source material.

To that end, they have enlisted the help of the book’s co-author Christopher Pickard, who told Variety, “Patrick and his team at TeleImage understand the scope and scale of the story we are trying to tell of an ordinary man’s extraordinary full life. It is not a tale that can be told in a 90-minute film, or four to six episodes. It needs the wider canvas of a multiple series and episode format to take viewers on the global emotional roller coaster that is the life of Ronnie Biggs. It is the chronicle of the odd man out that is going to surprise a lot of people – including the establishment – who thought they knew the story of Ronnie Biggs. They didn’t.”

Related

Biggs had run-ins with the law in his younger life, but what launched him to international recognition was his part in the Great Train Robbery of 1963. After a short stint in prison, Biggs managed to escape and fled to Paris – where he received extensive plastic surgery to mask his identity – Australia and eventually Brazil, always one step ahead of the law and the mercenaries looking to profit on his capture.

It’s these years of Biggs’ life that offer the most drama, including escapes, kidnappings, and hilarious stories and escapades that made Ronnie’s time on the run such thrilling fare. The series promises not to focus solely on the excitement and adventure Biggs enjoyed however, but to also show the repercussions and costs of his decisions.

Biggs lived in Brazil from 1970 until 1997, when he agreed to be extradited back to the U.K. and into incarceration once again. He was released from prison in 2009 on compassionate grounds and passed away in 2013.

TeleImage is catching attention with its aimed-for-international content. They are also behind an upcoming four-part series based on U.S. president Teddy Roosevelt’s 1913 visit to Brazil. The series, titled “The American Guest,” is being produced for HBO and will feature international talent including Aidan Quinn (“Benny & Joon, “Elementary”), Primetime Emmy winner Dana Delany (“China Beach,” and the “Animaniacs” theme song), and Brazilian telenovela star Chico Dias, among others.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More Film

  • Arnold Kopelson Dead Seven Film

    Remembering the 'Enterprise, Enthusiasm and Zeal' of Arnold Kopelson

    The story of Ronnie Briggs, one of the U.K.’s most notorious and well-known criminals of the past century, will be making its way to TV screens thanks to “Odd Man Out,” an upcoming series produced by Brazil’s TeleImage. The series will tell the true story of the once-petty thief straight from the source, using his […]

  • GREAT TRAIN ROBBER RONNIE BIGGS IN

    Biggs to hit Small Screen in TeleImage’s ‘Odd Man Out’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    The story of Ronnie Briggs, one of the U.K.’s most notorious and well-known criminals of the past century, will be making its way to TV screens thanks to “Odd Man Out,” an upcoming series produced by Brazil’s TeleImage. The series will tell the true story of the once-petty thief straight from the source, using his […]

  • An Ordinary Citizen

    Climax Films Sees No ‘Ordinary’ Future for Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

    The story of Ronnie Briggs, one of the U.K.’s most notorious and well-known criminals of the past century, will be making its way to TV screens thanks to “Odd Man Out,” an upcoming series produced by Brazil’s TeleImage. The series will tell the true story of the once-petty thief straight from the source, using his […]

  • Lady GagaElle Women in Hollywood, Arrivals,

    Inside Elle's Women of Hollywood With Lady Gaga, Anita Hill and Mia Farrow

    The story of Ronnie Briggs, one of the U.K.’s most notorious and well-known criminals of the past century, will be making its way to TV screens thanks to “Odd Man Out,” an upcoming series produced by Brazil’s TeleImage. The series will tell the true story of the once-petty thief straight from the source, using his […]

  • Nicole Kidman, Gretchen Carlson

    Lionsgate in Negotiations for Star-Studded Roger Ailes Movie Dropped by Annapurna

    The story of Ronnie Briggs, one of the U.K.’s most notorious and well-known criminals of the past century, will be making its way to TV screens thanks to “Odd Man Out,” an upcoming series produced by Brazil’s TeleImage. The series will tell the true story of the once-petty thief straight from the source, using his […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad