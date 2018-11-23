‘Roma’: Mexico’s Cinepolis, Netflix Face Off Over Mexico Release

In a face-off between the world’s biggest SVOD platform and second-biggest cinema theater owner, Mexico’s Cinepolis called on Netflix on Thursday to respect traditional theatrical windows for the release of Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” in Mexican cinema theaters.

Cinepolis also offered to donate 50% of cinema theater grosses to causes related to domestic service in Mexico if the U.S. streaming giant does so, it said in a press statement

Unless Netflix does push back its release of “Roma,” however, Cinepolis will not be screening the film in theaters, it announced.

The current Cinepolis-Netflix face-off comes days after, in an open letter to the media, Matt Brodlie, Netflix director of acquisitions, offered “Roma” to Cinepolis and Cinemex, Mexico’s huge exhibition chains, to release across their theaters in Mexico. “An important part” of cinema grosses would be given to non-profit organizations, he added.

Alfonso Cuaron’s Oscar front-runner opened Nov. 21 on select screens in his home country of Mexico, where the movie is set.

“Roma” is said to be enjoying a roll-out in Mexico of just 40 screens. As the director himself has pointed out, that’s less locations than in Poland and South Korea.

Cuarón tweeted yesterday that 27 new cinemas in Mexico will screen “Roma” from Dec. 6. It is unclear whether that will raise the total screen-count. On Wednesday, he also expressed his hope to influential Mexican newspaper “El Universal” that some kind of deal might be reached with Cinepolis that would allow it to screen “Roma.”

Cuarón also hit back on Twitter at suggestions that he was insisting that “Roma” could only play at theaters with top-notch facilities. Though “the ideal way to see ‘Roma’ is in 4K Atmos sound projection, we’re exhibiting the film in 2K, 5.1 sound cinemas,” he said.

The irony of the deadlock is that Cuarón is a close friend of Cinepolis head Alejandro Ramírez. Cinepolis is also a powerful bastion of Mexican cinema, backing Mexico’s Morelia Film Festival and distributing and now producing multiple Mexican movies of artistic ambition and social relevance, such as Alfonso Ruizpalacios’ “Museo” with Gael García Bernal, on which it acquires distribution rights for Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

“Nothing would please us more than to exhibit Alfonso Cuaron’s “Rome,’” Cinepolis’ Claudio Tomasini tweeted Thursday, seeking to clarify Cinepolis’ position.

But he still insisted that Netflix should respect traditional theater-pay TV windows of 90 days. If it did, Cinepolis will open “Roma” on Nov. 29, he went on.

Such a long holdback looks impossible.

“Cinemex and Cinepolis wanted too big a window. I can understand that. It reflects their business model,” Cuarón told El Universal. But, he argued, release models for movies are changing.

“Just a few more than 40 screens will exhibit the great ‘Rome’ in cinemas,” Diego Luna tweeted today. “If you have the chance, go and see it in a cinema. It’s a must-see. I hope you find a theater near you. And if not, catch it on Netflix.”

It would be another irony if a movie which celebrates the virtues of movie-going became a victim of their new dramatically-building methods of online exhibition. But that, as things stand, looks likely to happen in Cuarón’s native Mexico.