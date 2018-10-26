Oscar-Winner Roberto Benigni to Play Geppetto in Matteo Garrone’s ‘Pinocchio’

Roberto Benigni, who won an Oscar for best actor in 1999 for “Life Is Beautiful,” is set to return to the big screen after a seven-year hiatus to play Mastro Geppetto in a live-action version of “Pinocchio” to be directed by Matteo Garrone.

The previously announced film is an international co-production between Italy and France, produced by Garrone’s Archimede Films, Rai Cinema and Jean Labadie’s Le Pacte, with Jeremy Thomas’ Recorded Picture Company. HanWay Films will be handling international sales. Rai Cinema will release the film in Italy, and Le Pacte in France.

Shooting is set to start in the first quarter of 2019 on locations in Italy’s Lazio, Tuscany and Puglia regions.

Casting of Benigni as Geppetto in Garrone’s live-action adaptation is being announced just days after news that Guillermo del Toro will make a stop motion animation musical version of the Collodi classic for Netflix.

Benigni in 2002 directed and played the lead role in another live-action adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s classic, which went horribly wrong.

Benigni’s last directorial effort is “The Tiger and the Snow,” in 2005, in which he also starred. His last acting turn is a cameo in Woody Allen’s “To Rome With Love” in 2012. In recent years the beloved Italian showman has been active with his stage adaptation of Dante’s “Divine Comedy,” which toured in Italy and internationally.

Garrone in a statement called filming “Pinocchio” and directing Roberto Benigni “two dreams come true in one film.”

“Collodi’s puppet and I have been chasing each other since I was a child, drawing my first storyboards,” he said. “As years passed, I have always felt something familiar in the story, as if Pinocchio had penetrated my imagination to such an extent that many have found traces of his adventures in my previous films,” the director added.

Garrone also noted that for years he has been chasing after Benigni, “who has amused and moved millions of spectators across the world” and underlined that “Pinocchio will be a film for families, big and small.”

Roberto Benigni commented: “A great character, a great story, a great director: playing Geppetto directed by Matteo Garrone is one of the forms of happiness.”

