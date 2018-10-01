Robert de Niro to be Celebrated at Marrakech Film Festival

Robert de Niro will be celebrated at the 17th edition of Marrakech Film Festival with a tribute.

“Although I have been to Marrakech on several occasions, I feel I am now seeing a side of Marrakech I have always wanted to see. I am most grateful for this invitation, and am looking forward to being a part of a great festival,” said De Niro.

The actor’s next project is “The Irishman” directed by Martin Scorsese. “The Irishman” marks De Niro and Scorsese’s ninth collaboration. The pair produced the film together. Now in post, the anticipated Netflix movie also stars Al Pacino and Jesse Plemons.

De Niro, who won an Oscar for best supporting actor for Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather: Part II,” and an Oscar for best actor for Scorsese’s “Raging Bull.”

De Niro also runs his production company, Tribeca Productions, as well as the Tribeca Film Festival which he founded with Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff. His production credits include “A Bronx Tale” and “The Good Shepherd” (both of which he directed), as well as “The Wizard of Lies” and the “Meet the Parents” franchise.

As previously announced by the festival, American director James Grey will preside over Marrakech’s competition jury. His latest film “Ad Astra” with Brad Pitt and Tommy Lee Jones will be released early next year. His previous movie “The Lost city of Z” was released in the U.S. by Amazon Studios and Bleecker Street.

After being interrupted in 2017, Marrakech festival is back this year with a new programming team led by Christoph Terhechte, the former head of the Berlin Film Festival’s Forum section. Terhechte’s programming team at Marrakech comprises Ali Hajji, the festival’s former general coordinator; Rasha Salti, who has worked for various festivals including Abu Dhabi and Toronto; Anke Leweke, a film critic who is a longtime member of Berlin’s selection committee; and Remi Bonhomme, general coordinator of Cannes’s Critics’ Week.

Marrakech festival is run by a foundation presided by Morocco’s Prince Moulay Rachid, the brother of King Mohammed VI.

The 17th edition of the festival will take place Nov.30-Dec.8.