×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ricardo Cortes Vera Talks Audience-Driven Content at Ventana Sur

By

Holly's Most Recent Stories

View All

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Ricardo Cortes Vera, commissioning editor for Señal Colombia, introduced the audience-driven children’s content his company is renowned for in hopes of encouraging a crowd of animators into submitting their own work to the channel. He did so in a keynote address given Tuesday afternoon in Buenos Aires, at the Animation! strand of the 10th Ventana Sur.

“We have good news: After reviewing material at some pitch workshops, we might have some pitches that could be included next year at Señal,” he said.

Señal Colombia: The Audience Creates The Content, was presented as part of a string of speaking engagements centered around animation at this year’s market held at the UCA campus in Buenos Aires and provided an integrated look into the production aspects of a Señal series.

“We take into account children’s chronicles of their fantastic universes, our content is essentially created by children,” Vera said when describing the innovative lot of series the channel produces.

Short clips from shows such as “Las Crónicas Elefantiles,” were shown as Vera remarked, “inspiration comes from the children themselves. Speaking of the often mature nature of the stories broadcast on the network he added, “we don’t want to undermine what children understand.”

Related

Vera also gave brief insights into what the company seeks in a new production. “We think not only about quality, the project also has to be feasible,” he said.  Noting that projects that have secured a bit of funding beforehand are the most attractive. “We look for projects that can secure at least 30% of their total value.”

Vera went on to speak to the importance of continuing to produce projects that incorporate the audience like their series, “¿Qué Harías Tú?” which records children’s’ live reactions to various tales told through animation on topics such as bullying, cheating on a test, and lying. “Children can come in and stand in each other’s shoes and talk about different opinions and their diverse points of view,” he remarked.

The keynote wound down with an emotional Vera announcing his resignation from the company, “I came here on my last trip representing Señal.”

With a tear in his eye, he went on to discuss the government initiatives to control the airwaves. “Television is being passed into the hands of the government to control and not the people, this is what’s happening in Colombia right now.” Adding, “everything is at risk, funding sources are at risk, freedom is at risk and we need to do something this week.”

Referring to the laws being made he made an emotional, final plea to the audience,: “You can help by going to all of the social media networks, make your voices heard and attach this hashtag, #latvpublicasedefiende.”

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Film

  • Ventana Sur Animation Panel Focuses On

    Ricardo Cortes Vera Talks Audience-Driven Content at Ventana Sur

    BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Ricardo Cortes Vera, commissioning editor for Señal Colombia, introduced the audience-driven children’s content his company is renowned for in hopes of encouraging a crowd of animators into submitting their own work to the channel. He did so in a keynote address given Tuesday afternoon in Buenos Aires, at the Animation! strand [...]

  • Films by Francois Ozon, Fatih Akin

    Berlin Film Festival: New Films by Francois Ozon, Fatih Akin to Compete

    New films by Francois Ozon, Fatih Akin and Denis Cote are among the titles that will compete for the Golden Bear at the upcoming Berlin Film Festival. German director Akin’s “Der Goldene Handschuh” (“The Golden Glove”) and French helmer Ozon’s “Grâce à dieu” (“By the Grace of God”) were announced by the Berlinale in its [...]

  • Picture Tree Sells Berlin Competition Film

    Picture Tree Sells Berlin Competition Title 'The Ground Beneath My Feet'

    Picture Tree Intl. is on board as the sales agent for “The Ground Beneath My Feet” (Der Boden Unter Den Füssen), which the Berlin Film Festival revealed Thursday will be in its main competition section. The Austrian drama, directed by Marie Kreutzer, stars Valerie Pachner, Mavie Hörbiger and Pia Hierzegger. The film centers on high-powered [...]

  • Katherine Jerkovic on FiGa Films-Sold Debut

    Ventana Sur: Katherine Jerkovic On Personal References, Icebergs, and Whispered Truths

    Canada-born with roots in Uruguay, Croatia and Argentina, Katherine Jerkovic split her childhood between Belgium and Uruguay. At 18, she settled in Montreal and studied film at Concordia University. After a few shorts (“The Winter’s Keeper”) and some video-installations, she has finished her first feature, “Roads in February.” The film is a co-production between Nicolas [...]

  • 1844 Ent, Distrib Films To Release

    1844 Ent. Acquires North America on Alejandro Fadel’s ‘Murder Me, Monster’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    BUENOS AIRES — 1844 Entertainment, an emerging player on the U.S. distribution scene, has acquired North American rights to Argentine writer-director Alejandro Fadel’s “Muere monstruo muere” (“Murder Me, Monster”), sold by The Match Factory.      The deal was negotiated by 1844 Entertainment’s Tommaso Cerqueglini, The Match Factory’s Michael Weber and Thania Dimitrakopoulou.   As [...]

  • Lucas (Jonah Hauer-King) and Bella (Amber)

    China's Bona Film Boards Brad Pitt's 'Ad Astra,' 'A Dog's Way Home' (EXCLUSIVE)

    China’s Bona Film Group is co-financing Brad Pitt space adventure “Ad Astra,” one of several films in a strong slate of international movies the company plans to release in the Middle Kingdom over the next year. Bona has also acquired Roland Emmerich’s war spectacular “Midway” and is investing in “A Dog’s Way Home,” the sequel [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad