Quentin Tarantino ‘A Cretin,’ Says Italian Composer Ennio Morricone

Legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who won an Oscar for the music to “The Hateful Eight,” has labeled the film’s director Quentin Tarantino “a cretin.”

Morricone savaged Tarantino in an interview published this week in the December edition of the German-language version of Playboy. He criticized Tarantino on two main counts: his chaotic working style; and his lack of originality. “He is not a director,” the veteran musician alleged.

“(Tarantino) is absolutely chaotic. He talks without thinking, he does everything at the last minute. He has no idea,” said Morricone. “He calls up out of the blue and wants a complete score in just a few days. That’s not possible. It makes me so mad,” Morricone said. “I’m not going to put up with this. And I told him so last time.”

Morricone who has credits on over 500 movies, and has provided iconic scores for Sergio Leone’s “A Fistful of Dollars,” Roland Joffe’s Cannes-winning “The Mission,” and Guiseppe Tornatore’s “Cinema Paradiso,” said that Tarantino does not rank in the pantheon of great directors.

“The man is a cretin. He only steals from others and puts stuff back together again. There’s nothing original about that. That doesn’t make him a director,” Morricone alleged. “He is nothing compared with the Hollywood greats, such as John Huston, Alfred Hitchcock or Billy Wilder. They had class. Tarantino simply recook old dishes.”

Morricone, who was 90 this week, did not spare either America or the Oscars ceremony from his criticism. He pushed back against suggestions that the 2016 Oscar ceremony left him emotionally disturbed. “Nonsense. Rather I was in pain from sitting down for so long, on the plane and at the ceremony. If I looked happy it was because I knew I would soon be getting away from that boring ceremony,” said Morricone. He added that he has no desire to return to the U.S. with “its self-inflated pomposities and embarrassments like the Oscars.”