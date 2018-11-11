You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Quentin Tarantino ‘A Cretin,’ Says Italian Composer Ennio Morricone

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Photo by Steve Bisgrove/REX/Shutterstock

Legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who won an Oscar for the music to “The Hateful Eight,” has labeled the film’s director Quentin Tarantino “a cretin.”

Morricone savaged Tarantino in an interview published this week in the December edition of the German-language version of Playboy. He criticized Tarantino on two main counts: his chaotic working style; and his lack of originality. “He is not a director,” the veteran musician alleged.

“(Tarantino) is absolutely chaotic. He talks without thinking, he does everything at the last minute. He has no idea,” said Morricone. “He calls up out of the blue and wants a complete score in just a few days. That’s not possible. It makes me so mad,” Morricone said. “I’m not going to put up with this. And I told him so last time.”

Morricone who has credits on over 500 movies, and has provided iconic scores for Sergio Leone’s “A Fistful of Dollars,” Roland Joffe’s Cannes-winning “The Mission,” and Guiseppe Tornatore’s “Cinema Paradiso,” said that Tarantino does not rank in the pantheon of great directors.

“The man is a cretin. He only steals from others and puts stuff back together again. There’s nothing original about that. That doesn’t make him a director,” Morricone alleged. “He is nothing compared with the Hollywood greats, such as John Huston, Alfred Hitchcock or Billy Wilder. They had class. Tarantino simply recook old dishes.”

Morricone, who was 90 this week, did not spare either America or the Oscars ceremony from his criticism. He pushed back against suggestions that the 2016 Oscar ceremony left him emotionally disturbed. “Nonsense. Rather I was in pain from sitting down for so long, on the plane and at the ceremony. If I looked happy it was because I knew I would soon be getting away from that boring ceremony,” said Morricone. He added that he has no desire to return to the U.S. with “its self-inflated pomposities and embarrassments like the Oscars.”

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Film

  • Quentin Tarantino ‘A Cretin,’ Says Italian

    Quentin Tarantino ‘A Cretin,’ Says Italian Composer Ennio Morricone

    Legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who won an Oscar for the music to “The Hateful Eight,” has labeled the film’s director Quentin Tarantino “a cretin.” Morricone savaged Tarantino in an interview published this week in the December edition of the German-language version of Playboy. He criticized Tarantino on two main counts: his chaotic working style; […]

  • Los Cabos: ‘Genesis,’’Feral,’ ’Neza,’ ‘Labor’ Win

    Los Cabos: ‘Genesis,’ ’Feral,’ ’Neza,’ ‘Labor’ Win Big at Top Mexican Fest

    Legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who won an Oscar for the music to “The Hateful Eight,” has labeled the film’s director Quentin Tarantino “a cretin.” Morricone savaged Tarantino in an interview published this week in the December edition of the German-language version of Playboy. He criticized Tarantino on two main counts: his chaotic working style; […]

  • Spike Lee Shes Gotta Have It

    Los Cabos Debates Digital Series Revolution, Freedoms, Rights, Talent, Paradigms

    Legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who won an Oscar for the music to “The Hateful Eight,” has labeled the film’s director Quentin Tarantino “a cretin.” Morricone savaged Tarantino in an interview published this week in the December edition of the German-language version of Playboy. He criticized Tarantino on two main counts: his chaotic working style; […]

  • Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) returns to

    'Mary Poppins Returns' Helps Soothe Trump Era's 'Bitterness,' Says Emily Blunt

    Legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who won an Oscar for the music to “The Hateful Eight,” has labeled the film’s director Quentin Tarantino “a cretin.” Morricone savaged Tarantino in an interview published this week in the December edition of the German-language version of Playboy. He criticized Tarantino on two main counts: his chaotic working style; […]

  • Roman Polanski Joins EnergaCamerimage's Tribute to

    Roman Polanski Joins EnergaCamerimage's Emotional Tribute to Lenser Witold Sobocinski

    Legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who won an Oscar for the music to “The Hateful Eight,” has labeled the film’s director Quentin Tarantino “a cretin.” Morricone savaged Tarantino in an interview published this week in the December edition of the German-language version of Playboy. He criticized Tarantino on two main counts: his chaotic working style; […]

  • Road Trip Movie 'Yomeddine' Wins at

    Road Trip Movie 'Yomeddine' Wins at Geneva Film Festival

    Legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who won an Oscar for the music to “The Hateful Eight,” has labeled the film’s director Quentin Tarantino “a cretin.” Morricone savaged Tarantino in an interview published this week in the December edition of the German-language version of Playboy. He criticized Tarantino on two main counts: his chaotic working style; […]

  • Cinepolis nabs worldwide distribution rights to

    Cinepolis Nabs Worldwide on Horror Pic 'My Favorite Birthday’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who won an Oscar for the music to “The Hateful Eight,” has labeled the film’s director Quentin Tarantino “a cretin.” Morricone savaged Tarantino in an interview published this week in the December edition of the German-language version of Playboy. He criticized Tarantino on two main counts: his chaotic working style; […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad