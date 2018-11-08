You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ProSiebenSat.1 Seeks to Renegotiate Output Deals With U.S. Studios, Increase Local Productions

By

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All

As it unveiled its third-quarter results this week, German TV group ProSiebenSat.1 said it was in the process of reviewing its existing output deals with U.S. studios, while planning to ramp up local productions and its digital offering.

The company’s results show that profit dropped by 8% and revenue fell by 3% during the first nine months of 2018, compared to the same period last year. ProSiebenSat.1 said it expects full-year revenue to drop slightly to €4 billion. Max Conze, the CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, said the banner’s goal was to “increase revenues from €4 to €6 billion in the mid-term – with at least half of this coming from digital,” notably through its banner Studio71.

With regards to its output deals with U.S. studios, Conze said ProSiebenSat.1 “has approached the respective licensors in order to achieve relevant improvements in the scope of rights and/or volume inflow for license volumes both from existing agreements and for future agreements.”

ProSiebenSat.1 has already concluded a new licensing deal with Warner Bros, its long-standing partner. The company also has deals in place with CBS, Disney and Fox.

Meanwhile, the German group is planning to ramp up local programming on its channels through its content production division, Red Arrow Studios. The company’s share of local content commissioned is expected to grow from 13% to more than 30% over the next five years.

Red Arrow Studios will also continue its international expansion focusing on the U.S. and U.K. markets where it already operates Left/Right, Kinetic Content and Cove Pictures, and boasts partnerships with banners such as 10Fold.

James Baker was recently appointed to the newly-created role of COO at Red Arrow Studios. The company’s TV slate includes Amazon’s crime drama “Bosch” and the cooking reality format “The Taste.”

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Film

  • AFRIFF Looks to Take Nigerian Cinema

    AFRIFF Looks to Take Nigerian Cinema Beyond Borders

    As it unveiled its third-quarter results this week, German TV group ProSiebenSat.1 said it was in the process of reviewing its existing output deals with U.S. studios, while planning to ramp up local productions and its digital offering. The company’s results show that profit dropped by 8% and revenue fell by 3% during the first […]

  • Nigeria’s AFRIFF Sets Sights on Film

    Nigeria’s AFRIFF Sets Sights on Film as Unifying Force

    As it unveiled its third-quarter results this week, German TV group ProSiebenSat.1 said it was in the process of reviewing its existing output deals with U.S. studios, while planning to ramp up local productions and its digital offering. The company’s results show that profit dropped by 8% and revenue fell by 3% during the first […]

  • European Animation Awards Announce Nominees for

    European Animation Awards Announce Nominees for Second Edition

    As it unveiled its third-quarter results this week, German TV group ProSiebenSat.1 said it was in the process of reviewing its existing output deals with U.S. studios, while planning to ramp up local productions and its digital offering. The company’s results show that profit dropped by 8% and revenue fell by 3% during the first […]

  • Rohan Chand as "Mowgli" in the

    Andy Serkis' 'Mowgli' Gets Theatrical Release Ahead of Netflix Debut

    As it unveiled its third-quarter results this week, German TV group ProSiebenSat.1 said it was in the process of reviewing its existing output deals with U.S. studios, while planning to ramp up local productions and its digital offering. The company’s results show that profit dropped by 8% and revenue fell by 3% during the first […]

  • Francis Lai Champs Elysees Film Festival,

    Francis Lai, Oscar-Winning 'Love Story' Composer, Dies at 86

    As it unveiled its third-quarter results this week, German TV group ProSiebenSat.1 said it was in the process of reviewing its existing output deals with U.S. studios, while planning to ramp up local productions and its digital offering. The company’s results show that profit dropped by 8% and revenue fell by 3% during the first […]

  • Mickey RourkeMr Chow 50th Anniversary celebration,

    Film News Roundup: Mickey Rourke's 'Nightmare Cinema' Anthology Bought for 2019 Release

    As it unveiled its third-quarter results this week, German TV group ProSiebenSat.1 said it was in the process of reviewing its existing output deals with U.S. studios, while planning to ramp up local productions and its digital offering. The company’s results show that profit dropped by 8% and revenue fell by 3% during the first […]

  • Christopher Nolan - DEG Vanguard Award

    Christopher Nolan Gets DEG's Inaugural 'Vanguard' Award at 4K UHD Summit

    As it unveiled its third-quarter results this week, German TV group ProSiebenSat.1 said it was in the process of reviewing its existing output deals with U.S. studios, while planning to ramp up local productions and its digital offering. The company’s results show that profit dropped by 8% and revenue fell by 3% during the first […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad