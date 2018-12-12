×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pixelatl Animation Festival CEO Jose Iñesta on Roots and Tomorrow

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
El bosque olvidado
CREDIT: Pixelatl

Pixlatl, one of the foremost animation festivals in Latin America, will return to its roots of family animated entertainment, as well as discussing the future of the artform at next year’s edition, according to CEO Jose Iñesta.

The Mexican festival will run Sept. 3-7, 2019 under the banner Pixelatl: Raíces y Mañana. (Roots and Tomorrow)

According to Iñesta, Pixelatl is the kind of event that the burgeoning Mexican animation industry was missing. In Mexico, in total, there are nearly 300 film festivals, but none dedicated entirely to the industry, art, and craft of animation. So, for the past eight years, Iñesta and his team have worked to create links between domestic animators and the international community, and grow the untapped resources available in Mexico.

In addition to making Mexican animation, video games and comics more relevant internationally, it is their goal to developing a creative community in their own country. He describes Pixelatl as “an intimate event where people get to know each other and are willing to share projects, ideas, and try to develop, together, a brighter future.”

Related

When asked what he thinks their greatest success has been so far, his answer is always the same. The thing that he and those who work with him are most proud of, are the lifetime bonds and friendships that are formed during their annual get-together.

Another point of pride was the implementation this year of the Girl Power: Pitch Me the Future award, presented in partnership with Cartoon Network. The inaugural winner was  “Forgotten Forest” from Madelein Treviño. One of 289 projects pitched from throughout Latin America, it’s the tale of Marty, an explorer looking for her grandmother, guided by a spirit who loves jazz.

According to Iñesta, “What I see is a community that is willing to help each other and are reaching to the world for help in order to create content that can better our future.”

Variety talked with Iñesta at Ventana Sur Animation!, where he gave an early look at what to expect from next year’s festival, and his ambitious long-term goals for the event, and the animation industry.

How is next year’s program shaping up?

Our call for entries just opened and we are asking animators around the world to send us their shorts that talk about this year’s theme: The power of storytelling to build a better tomorrow.

You have rightly criticized the amount of age-inappropriate content that kids today are exposed to in Mexico. How do you think we can get more age-appropriate content in front of Mexican kid’s eyes?

None of the major national networks – Televisa, TV Azteca, Grupo Imagen, Canal 22, or Canal Once – have allocated budgets for children’s programming. They normally produce soap operas or drug dealer series. They forget that children watch their channels, and they have failed to give them appropriate content. The international networks like Cartoon Network, Discovery Kids, Netflix and Amazon Studios have started to produce shows from Mexican creators, and I hope that the major networks realize the importance and the business opportunity that they are giving away by not producing content for children.

What role can a festival such as Pixelatl play in working towards those goals of more kid-friendly content? In what ways do you promote content that has a positive message?

We have worked with government authorities, local channels, and international channels to point out that there is huge market for children’s content that is untapped. The way I see it, children represent our future and we should be developing valuable content that teaches them values, learning to express and process emotions, to protect the environment, to embrace diversity etc., important topics that we need the future generations to learn and adopt from early stages of development.

Can you talk a bit about the future of the festival? As animation continues to boom, especially in Mexico, how do you see the festival changing going forward?

It’s important to mention that Pixelatl is a festival about content, not only animation. We don’t know where the next good story is going to come from. That’s the reason why we foster creation with several calls for videogames, comics, TV series, features; and some dedicated specifically for female creators. We want to show that it is only through collaboration that we can bring to life properties which relate better to other human beings. We need new voices and new content that can be more relatable to new audiences.

Is there anything new or different about next year’s edition that you can, or would like to talk about?

Year after year the market part of the festival is getting bigger. Every year more networks, studios, and country delegations participate in the event, and the huge diversity of channels, broadcasters, and producers is what make the festival a success. It has become a place that nourishes content that is later produced and transmitted. We have set the bar high in order to give creators from other countries a voice that the networks are willing to listen to, and we want to continue to do that.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Film

  • Roy Ashton

    Ventana Sur: The Gersh Agency’s Roy Ashton Talks Pitching 101

    BUENOS AIRES — Roy Ashton, responsible for packaging and selling projects to markets and operators such as Amazon for Hollywood’s The Gersh Agency, spoke to a standing-room-only crowd about the process of pitching successfully to the U.S. market ahead of a script workshop he attended Tuesday afternoon. Ashton emphasized the draw of storytelling on an international [...]

  • Ainbo

    Ventana Sur: CMG Pre-Sells ‘Ainbo’ to Over Half the World (EXCLUSIVE)

    BUENOS AIRES — Marking what looks very much like a new record for animation in Latin America, Edward Noeltner’s Cinema Management Group, the sales company behind Oscar-nominated “Loving Vincent,” has pre-sold “Ainbo – Spirit of the Amazon” to over half the planet. “Ainbo” was picked up by CMG in January 2017 off the first edition [...]

  • Breaking Glass Picks Up Romantic Drama

    Ventana Sur: Breaking Glass Picks up Threesome Drama ‘We Are Three’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Breaking Glass Pictures has clinched North American rights to Argentine helmer-scribe Marcelo Briem Stamm’s ménage-a-trois drama “We Are Three,” (“Somos Tr3s”), which it first spotted at the Buenos Aires’ 2017 Ventana Sur. Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff and Ida Martins of Media Luna New Films closed the deal at this year’s Ventana Sur. The film’s [...]

  • Chile’s Powerful Producers Assn. Aims For

    Ventana Sur: Chile’s Producers Look to Take Its Industry to the Next Level

    BUENOS AIRES — Oscar-winning Chilean producer Juan de Dios Larraín (“A Fantastic Woman”), Sebastián Freund, co-creator of Chile’s biggest ever B.O. hit, “Stefan vs. Kramer,” and Gabriela Sandoval, co-director of Sanfic, Chile’s biggest film event, Sanfic festival, are joining forces to haul Chile’s much vaunted cinema into the 21st century. They will be joined by [...]

  • Portugal’s Pepe Rapazote to lead Leonardo

    Ventana Sur: Portugal’s Pepe Rapazote Toplines Argentine Leonardo Brzezicki’s ‘Almost in Love’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Portuguese actor Pêpê Rapazote (“Narcos,” “Shameless”) is toplining Argentine helmer-scribe Leonardo Brzezicki’s second feature, “Almost in Love.” The father-daughter drama is the third collaboration between Argentine shingle Ruda Cine and Rodrigo Teixeira’s RT Features of Brazil, a co-producer of such stellar titles as “Call Me by Your Name,” “Little Men,” “Patti Cake$” and “Frances Ha.” Derk-Jan [...]

  • El bosque olvidado

    Pixelatl Animation Festival CEO Jose Iñesta on Roots and Tomorrow

    Pixlatl, one of the foremost animation festivals in Latin America, will return to its roots of family animated entertainment, as well as discussing the future of the artform at next year’s edition, according to CEO Jose Iñesta. The Mexican festival will run Sept. 3-7, 2019 under the banner Pixelatl: Raíces y Mañana. (Roots and Tomorrow) [...]

  • 'Brokeback Mountain,' 'Jurassic Park' Added to

    'Brokeback Mountain,' 'Jurassic Park,' 'My Fair Lady' Added to National Film Registry

    “Brokeback Mountain,” “Jurassic Park,” “My Fair Lady,” “The Shining,” “Hud” and “Monterey Pop” are among the best known titles among this year’s additions to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. A place on the list — always made up of 25 films — guarantees the film will be preserved under the terms [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad