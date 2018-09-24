You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oscars: Poland Selects Pawel Pawlikowski's 'Cold War' as Academy Award Entry

Pawel Pawlikowski "Cold War"
CREDIT: Łukasz Bąk

Poland has selected Pawel Pawlikowski’s “Cold War,” which won the best director prize at the Cannes Film Festival, as its entry in the contest for the Academy Award for best foreign-language film. Pawlikowski’s last film, “Ida,” won the same Oscar in 2015.

According to Variety‘s reviewer Guy Lodge, “Pawlikowski sketches an intense long-term love affair between two mismatched Polish musicians whose relationship is defined less by affection than a mutual, mistrustful, latently violent hostility.”

More to follow.

  Pawel Pawlikowski "Cold War"

    Oscars: Poland Selects Pawel Pawlikowski's 'Cold War' as Academy Award Entry

  Cuba Gooding Jr. Diversity

    Cuba Gooding Jr., Wudi Pictures Team for Upcoming Thriller (EXCLUSIVE)

  'Knife + Heart' Bought for U.S.

    Vanessa Paradis' Drama 'Knife + Heart' Bought for U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

  Under The Silverlake

    MUBI Acquires 'Under the Silver Lake' for the U.K.

  Jon M. Chu, Director, Constance Wu,

    Jon M. Chu on Directing 'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel: 'We Still Have to Close My Deal on It'

  'Midnight Runner' Review: A Topical, Unnerving

    San Sebastián Film Review: 'Midnight Runner'

  'Operation Red Sea' Floated as Hong

    'Operation Red Sea' Floated as Hong Kong's Oscar Contender

