Oscars: Poland Selects Pawel Pawlikowski’s ‘Cold War’ as Academy Award Entry

Poland has selected Pawel Pawlikowski’s “Cold War,” which won the best director prize at the Cannes Film Festival, as its entry in the contest for the Academy Award for best foreign-language film. Pawlikowski’s last film, “Ida,” won the same Oscar in 2015.

According to Variety‘s reviewer Guy Lodge, “Pawlikowski sketches an intense long-term love affair between two mismatched Polish musicians whose relationship is defined less by affection than a mutual, mistrustful, latently violent hostility.”

More to follow.