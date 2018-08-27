‘Girl’ to Represent Belgium in Foreign-Language Oscar Race

Cannes’s Golden Camera winner “Girl,” a drama about a transgender teen who dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer, will represent Belgium in the foreign-language Oscar race.

“Girl,” which marks Lukas Dhont’s debut feature, was selected by Belgium’s Oscar committee. The film world premiered in Un Certain Regard at Cannes and earned unanimous praise from critics on top of four awards, including the Golden Camera for best first film.

Represented in international markets by The Match Factory, “Girl” was acquired by Netflix for North American rights, while Curzon Artificial Eye picked it up for the U.K. and Ireland.

“Girl” will have its North American Premiere at Toronto and will also be playing at San Sebastián and Karlovy Vary.

The coming of age drama has been nominated for the LUX Film Prize of the European Parliament and is shortlisted for the European Film Awards.

“Girl” was produced by Dirk Impens for Menuet, whose credits include “The Broken Circle Breakdown.” Frakas Productions and Topkapi Films co-produced. Lumière will distribute the film in Belgium, while Cinemien and Diaphana Distribution will release it in the Netherlands and France, respectively.

“Girl” received the support of Belgium’s Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF) and the Centre du Cinéma et de l’Audiovisuel, as well as the Netherlands Film Fund (NFF).

Lithuania has also selected its foreign-language Oscar candidate: Arūnas Matelis’ documentary “Wonderful Losers: A Different World” will vie for a nomination. Filmed through 8 years, the docu tells the story of people in the prestigious cycling competitions, Giro d’Italia.