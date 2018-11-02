Orange Studio Acquires Zorg Studios’s ‘Kill Ben Lyk’ With Eugene Simon (EXCLUSIVE)

French film company Orange Studio has acquired international sales rights to Erwan Marinopoulos’ “Kill Ben Lyk,” an English-language thriller set in London and starring Eugene Simon (“Game of Thrones”), Dimitri Leonidas (“The Monuments Men”) and Bronson Webb (“The Dark Knight”).

TF1 Studio will release “Kill Ben Lyk” in France and Orange Studio is unveiling a promo to buyers at the American Film Market.

“Kill Ben Lyk” is the first project of Zorg Studios, which is dedicated to producing tightly-budgeted genre projects in English with actors who have a large following on social media and have either starred in big franchises or hit TV series.

The thriller — Marinopoulos’ directorial debut — revolves around Ben Lyk, a YouTuber who finds out that three unrelated people — a trader, cab driver and surgeon — who share his name have been murdered. The murders prompt Scotland Yard to gather up the eight remaining people named Ben Lyk and isolate them in a safe house.

Marinopoulos (“Les Geeks”) described the film as a mix between “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” “Nice Guys” and “Shallow Grave.” The helmer is also producing the movie via Zorg Studios, the banner that he recently launched with Edouard Duprey (“I Kissed a Girl”) and former Zodiak Media France boss Gaspard de Chavagnac (“Versailles”).

The film’s cast includes Ashley Thomas (“Black Mirror”), Scroobius Pip (“Taboo”), Bruce Mackinnon (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Martyn Ford (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle”) and YouTuber Daz Black.