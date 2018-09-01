Olivier Assayas’ Venice-Competing ‘Double Lives’ Nearly Sells Out for Playtime (EXCLUSIVE)

Olivier Assayas’ Paris-set bittersweet comedy “Double Lives,” starring Juliette Binoche, has lured a raft of buyers ahead of its world premiere on Friday in competition at Venice.

The film screened for the press on Thursday and earned a good word-of-mouth. Repped and co-produced by Playtime, “Double Lives” (previously titled “Non-Fiction”) has been acquired for Switzerland (Agora), Canada (Axia), Spain (B-Team), Latin America (California Filmes), Korea (Cineblooming), China (Times Vision) Grece (Weird Wave), Italy (I Wonder), Portugal (Leopardo Filmes), Sweden (Triart) and Turkey (FilmArty).

The film, which marks Assayas’ follow-up to Kristen Stewart starrer “Personal Shopper,” was recently picked up by IFC for Sundance Selects for the U.S.

Olivier Assayas is a world-renowned director and one of the handful of European filmmakers who has a name abroad,” said Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, Playtime’s co-founder.

“Double Lives” explores the rapidly changing world of book publishing through the relationship between an editor (Guillaume Canet) and an author (Vincent Macaigne), who are both in over their heads, struggling to cope with their middle-age crises, the digital transformation of the publishing industry and the changing desires of their wives (Binoche and Nora Hamzawi, respectively).

“Double Lives” was produced by Charles Gillibert’s CG Cinema and will go on to play at Toronto and New York film festivals following its Venice bow.

Playtime is attending Venice Film Festival with three other films: Laszlo Nemes’ “Sunset” (competition), Rithy Panh’s “Graves Without a Name” and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s “Summer House.”

