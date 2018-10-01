Netflix to Launch New European Office in Madrid

MADRID — Just days after Netflix CEO Reed Hastings announced that it will launch a fully-staffed Paris bureau, the U.S. streaming giant has revealed that it will open a similar office in Madrid.

The U.S. streaming giant is currently based out of Amsterdam and London. Like the Paris bureau, the Madrid office will bow sometime next year.

The announcement was made on Monday by Erik Barmack, Netflix VP international originals, who is in Madrid for the premiere of new Spanish original series “Elite,” which will be released globally on Friday.

“With the recent commitment to a production hub in Spain, and our level of investment in local originals ramping up significantly, we have decided to open a Madrid office next year to complement the activities of the hub and support our increasing business in the region,” Barmack observed.

The new Spanish office will see some of Netflix’s existing Amsterdam-based employees relocating to Madrid. Hastings’ announcement of a Paris bureau was accompanied by the unveiling of seven new French series and movie projects as well as the revelation that Netflix has begun to pay France’s CNC national film-TV agency a 2% levy on annual revenues in France.

The launch of an office in Spain will spark inevitable speculation that Netflix might be ready to cut a similar deal with film authorities in Spain, one of the few countries in Europe which obliges its TV operators to not only screen a majority of European programs but invest part of their income in local or other-European-nationality movies and TV production.

Spain’s industry, like its French counterpart, has been clamoring for a level playing field with regard to investment obligations.

The announcement of a Madrid office comes two months after Netflix revealed the creation of its first European production hub in Madrid, targeting Spanish-language production, potentially of high-end drama series.

Located at the Ciudad de la Tele (TV City), a new 22,000-square-meter campus in Tres Cantos, 20 minutes’ drive north of Madrid, it will cater to what Netflix described in a statement Tuesday as its “growing” slate of Spanish-language original content over the coming years. The hub is being managed by Spain’s Grupo Secuoya in a multi-year partnership.

The hub rolls off the phenomenal success for Netflix of “Money Heist” (“La Casa de Papel”), created by Spain’s Alex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, which Netflix declared in its first quarter results to be its most-watched non English-language series ever. The U.S streaming giant has since then struck an exclusive production deal with Pjna and Martínez Lobato’s Vancouver Media production house.

In July, it also struck a first-look deal on TV dramas from network Atresmedia, co-producers of “Money Heist,” taking in two of the broadcast network’s 2018 smash hits, “Fariña” and “La Catedral del Mar.”