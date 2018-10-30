Michael Winterbottom’s ‘The Wedding Guest’ Bought by IFC Films for U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to Michael Winterbottom’s thriller “The Wedding Guest” with Dev Patel (“Lion,” “Slumdog Millionaire”).

The movie, which had its world premiere at Toronto in the Special Presentations section, stars Patel as a mysterious British man who leaves London and embarks on a journey across Pakistan and India with fake ID cards. He arrives at a lavish wedding, pretending to be a friend of the family, but this isn’t true. The man has a gun and a job to do; he also has a lot of secrets, and so does the bride. Patel stars opposite Radhika Apte and Jim Sarbh.

This marks the 10th collaboration between IFC Films/Sundance Selects and Winterbottom who last worked together on the director’s hit series “The Trip” with Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon.

“After working with him most recently on the comedic series ‘The Trip,’ we’re looking forward to a new journey into the classic noir canon with ‘The Wedding Guest,'” said Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz, co-presidents of IFC Films/Sundance Selects, in a statement.

“Michael (Winterbottom) will always have a home at IFC Films, and with a strong performance by Dev Patel and impressive scenery to match, we are honored to bring yet another masterful piece of storytelling to American audiences,” said the executives.

Winterbottom wrote the script and produced the film with Melissa Parmenter, Deepak Nayar, Nik Bower and Patel.

“After many successful releases with IFC Films, we really value our partnership and we are excited to be working together again,” said Winterbottom and Parmentier.

“The Wedding Guest” was produced by Revolution Films and Riverstone Pictures, and is backed by Sony Pictures Worldwide’s Stage 6 Films, Riverstone Pictures and Ingenious Media, with Peter Touche and Andrea Scarso executive producing.

The deal for “The Wedding Guest” was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, EVP of acquisitions and productions at IFC Films/Sundance Selects and Endeavor/UTA on behalf of the filmmaker. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has worldwide rights, excluding the U.S.