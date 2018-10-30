You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael Winterbottom’s ‘The Wedding Guest’ Bought by IFC Films for U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: IFC Films

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to Michael Winterbottom’s thriller “The Wedding Guest” with Dev Patel (“Lion,” “Slumdog Millionaire”).

The movie, which had its world premiere at Toronto in the Special Presentations section, stars Patel as a mysterious British man who leaves London and embarks on a journey across Pakistan and India with fake ID cards. He arrives at a lavish wedding, pretending to be a friend of the family, but this isn’t true. The man has a gun and a job to do; he also has a lot of secrets, and so does the bride. Patel stars opposite Radhika Apte and Jim Sarbh.

This marks the 10th collaboration between IFC Films/Sundance Selects and Winterbottom who last worked together on the director’s hit series “The Trip” with Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon.

“After working with him most recently on the comedic series ‘The Trip,’ we’re looking forward to a new journey into the classic noir canon with ‘The Wedding Guest,'” said Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz, co-presidents of IFC Films/Sundance Selects, in a statement.

“Michael (Winterbottom) will always have a home at IFC Films, and with a strong performance by Dev Patel and impressive scenery to match, we are honored to bring yet another masterful piece of storytelling to American audiences,” said the executives.

Related

Winterbottom wrote the script and produced the film with Melissa Parmenter, Deepak Nayar, Nik Bower and Patel.

“After many successful releases with IFC Films, we really value our partnership and we are excited to be working together again,” said Winterbottom and Parmentier.

“The Wedding Guest” was produced by Revolution Films and Riverstone Pictures, and is backed by Sony Pictures Worldwide’s Stage 6 Films, Riverstone Pictures and Ingenious Media, with Peter Touche and Andrea Scarso executive producing.

The deal for “The Wedding Guest” was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, EVP of acquisitions and productions at IFC Films/Sundance Selects and Endeavor/UTA on behalf of the filmmaker. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has worldwide rights, excluding the U.S.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

    Tyler Perry Says He's Ending 'Madea' Character in 2019

    IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to Michael Winterbottom’s thriller “The Wedding Guest” with Dev Patel (“Lion,” “Slumdog Millionaire”). The movie, which had its world premiere at Toronto in the Special Presentations section, stars Patel as a mysterious British man who leaves London and embarks on a journey across Pakistan and India with fake ID […]

  • Rebecca Hall

    Rebecca Hall to Star Opposite Millie Bobby Brown in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to Michael Winterbottom’s thriller “The Wedding Guest” with Dev Patel (“Lion,” “Slumdog Millionaire”). The movie, which had its world premiere at Toronto in the Special Presentations section, stars Patel as a mysterious British man who leaves London and embarks on a journey across Pakistan and India with fake ID […]

  • European Film Promotion Screens Oscar Hopefuls

    European Film Promotion Screens Oscar Hopefuls During AFM and Beyond

    IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to Michael Winterbottom’s thriller “The Wedding Guest” with Dev Patel (“Lion,” “Slumdog Millionaire”). The movie, which had its world premiere at Toronto in the Special Presentations section, stars Patel as a mysterious British man who leaves London and embarks on a journey across Pakistan and India with fake ID […]

  • Chloe Grace Moretz Jack O'Connell

    Chloe Grace Moretz, Jack O'Connell to Star in Bonnie and Clyde Movie

    IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to Michael Winterbottom’s thriller “The Wedding Guest” with Dev Patel (“Lion,” “Slumdog Millionaire”). The movie, which had its world premiere at Toronto in the Special Presentations section, stars Patel as a mysterious British man who leaves London and embarks on a journey across Pakistan and India with fake ID […]

  • Eddie Redmayne Variety cover

    Eddie Redmayne in Talks to Star in Aaron Sorkin's 'Trial of the Chicago 7' (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to Michael Winterbottom’s thriller “The Wedding Guest” with Dev Patel (“Lion,” “Slumdog Millionaire”). The movie, which had its world premiere at Toronto in the Special Presentations section, stars Patel as a mysterious British man who leaves London and embarks on a journey across Pakistan and India with fake ID […]

  • Michael Winterbottom's 'The Wedding Guest' to

    Michael Winterbottom's 'The Wedding Guest' Bought by IFC Films for U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to Michael Winterbottom’s thriller “The Wedding Guest” with Dev Patel (“Lion,” “Slumdog Millionaire”). The movie, which had its world premiere at Toronto in the Special Presentations section, stars Patel as a mysterious British man who leaves London and embarks on a journey across Pakistan and India with fake ID […]

  • Mackenzie Foy, Misty Copeland'The Nutcracker and

    'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' Embraces Diversity: 'We Were All Really Conscious of It'

    IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to Michael Winterbottom’s thriller “The Wedding Guest” with Dev Patel (“Lion,” “Slumdog Millionaire”). The movie, which had its world premiere at Toronto in the Special Presentations section, stars Patel as a mysterious British man who leaves London and embarks on a journey across Pakistan and India with fake ID […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad